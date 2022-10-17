Read full article on original website
Inhabitat.com
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, October 20, 2022
Max Armstrong looks at the sources for fertilizer farmers use to raise key crops. Only a few countries in the world have the right access to natural gas to produce nitrogen. He shares a look at those key sources. Max shares that fertilizer varies based on crop and soil, but is 36% of the cost for corn and 35% for wheat. The price of fertilizer has hit all-time highs after Russia invaded Ukraine which has hit a toug supply situation.
agupdate.com
Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security
The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $15m to help provide glasses to farmers in developing countries
MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $15m (£13.5m) to a social enterprise that helps provide glasses to farmers in developing countries. Scott’s donation to VisionSpring is believed to be the largest single private donation towards helping solve the problem...
thecentersquare.com
USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production
(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
FOX Reno
Lithium site in rural Nevada helping energy independence as demand skyrockets
SILVER PEAK, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The demand for lithium ion batteries has never been higher with more electric vehicles on the road now more than ever more. A Nevada lithium facility is ramping up to double its production to meet demand. "We produce around 5,000...
Farmland Scarcity and Rising Land Values Are Making It A Hot Investment Option
Determining the value of farmland can often be more complex than it is for other property types. In addition to factoring in interest rates and various macroeconomic conditions, you also have to consider food demand, supply constraints and commodity prices to fully understand the value of farmland. Fortunately, these factors,...
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
Agriculture Online
The ag equipment market is ‘turbulent’
Combine harvester sales were up in September over August this year, while total tractor sales fell, according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agriculture equipment sales in the United States were above the five year average in September, but sales were down in nearly all...
Agriculture Online
‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups
The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
iheart.com
Farm Bureau releases Farm Bill priorities
The American Farm Bureau released its top priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, easily the most consequential legislation for agriculture next year. The overarching priorities include continuing the current farm bill program funding levels and maintaining a unified farm bill that includes nutrition programs and farm programs together. Farm Bureau also favors prioritizing risk management tools that include federal crop insurance and commodity programs and ensuring adequate USDA staffing and resources to provide technical assistance.
Washington Examiner
Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board
California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
TechCrunch
Farmers are key to Lithos Carbon’s quest to remove gigatons of carbon
For the entire thing to work, farmers need to add just the right amount of basalt. Too little and they don’t capture much carbon and their crops don’t see any benefits. Too much and the field could end up releasing carbon instead of removing it. Soils are complex systems.
Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production
Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.
Phys.org
New Zealand farmers protest livestock 'burp and fart' tax
Farmers quit their fields and hit the streets of New Zealand's cities Thursday in countrywide protests against plans to tax greenhouse emissions from farm animals. Convoys of tractors, 4x4s and farmyard vehicles disrupted traffic in Wellington, Auckland and other major hubs, as protestors demanded the centre-left government ditch plans for an animal "burp and fart" tax.
