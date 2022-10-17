Max Armstrong looks at the sources for fertilizer farmers use to raise key crops. Only a few countries in the world have the right access to natural gas to produce nitrogen. He shares a look at those key sources. Max shares that fertilizer varies based on crop and soil, but is 36% of the cost for corn and 35% for wheat. The price of fertilizer has hit all-time highs after Russia invaded Ukraine which has hit a toug supply situation.

