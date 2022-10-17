ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Inhabitat.com

Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?

The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
OREGON STATE
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, October 20, 2022

Max Armstrong looks at the sources for fertilizer farmers use to raise key crops. Only a few countries in the world have the right access to natural gas to produce nitrogen. He shares a look at those key sources. Max shares that fertilizer varies based on crop and soil, but is 36% of the cost for corn and 35% for wheat. The price of fertilizer has hit all-time highs after Russia invaded Ukraine which has hit a toug supply situation.
agupdate.com

Land O’Lakes CEO praises U.S. farmers for their role in food security

The leader of one of America’s largest food and agriculture companies said Oct. 11 said the country’s farmers should be celebrated for their crucial role in providing food security, even if their work is sometimes overlooked. Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O’Lakes, Inc., was the featured...
MANHATTAN, KS
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
IOWA STATE
swineweb.com

Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality

Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
Phys.org

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
Agriculture Online

The ag equipment market is ‘turbulent’

Combine harvester sales were up in September over August this year, while total tractor sales fell, according to a report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Total agriculture equipment sales in the United States were above the five year average in September, but sales were down in nearly all...
Agriculture Online

‘Time to consider improvements’ in milk marketing system, say farm groups

The first update to the federal milk marketing system in nearly a quarter-century “should improve price discovery, improve the clarity of the program, continue to support timely payments to producers and reduce price incentives to de-pool milk,” said a dozen U.S. farm groups on Monday. The groups said they believed the USDA would call a hearing in 2023 to address price formulas used in the marketing system.
iheart.com

Farm Bureau releases Farm Bill priorities

The American Farm Bureau released its top priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill, easily the most consequential legislation for agriculture next year. The overarching priorities include continuing the current farm bill program funding levels and maintaining a unified farm bill that includes nutrition programs and farm programs together. Farm Bureau also favors prioritizing risk management tools that include federal crop insurance and commodity programs and ensuring adequate USDA staffing and resources to provide technical assistance.
Washington Examiner

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board

California is in a decadelong drought , but the government water boards have taken on a new priority as farms turn to dust: critical race theory . The state water board and its nine local entities have been holding public hearings and staff retreats since May 3 to address inequality in doling out the state’s water supply among disadvantaged populations. The need to address California’s racist allocation of water and too-white board staff was highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement, a state report says .
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechCrunch

Farmers are key to Lithos Carbon’s quest to remove gigatons of carbon

For the entire thing to work, farmers need to add just the right amount of basalt. Too little and they don’t capture much carbon and their crops don’t see any benefits. Too much and the field could end up releasing carbon instead of removing it. Soils are complex systems.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Regenerative Agriculture, the Future of Food Production

Regenerative agriculture is a food and farming system conservation and rehabilitation approach. It focuses on topsoil regeneration, increasing biodiversity, improving the water cycle, enhancing ecosystem services, supporting biosequestration, increasing climate change resilience, and enhancing farm soil health and vitality.
Phys.org

New Zealand farmers protest livestock 'burp and fart' tax

Farmers quit their fields and hit the streets of New Zealand's cities Thursday in countrywide protests against plans to tax greenhouse emissions from farm animals. Convoys of tractors, 4x4s and farmyard vehicles disrupted traffic in Wellington, Auckland and other major hubs, as protestors demanded the centre-left government ditch plans for an animal "burp and fart" tax.

Comments / 0

Community Policy