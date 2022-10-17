ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

wsvaonline.com

Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple

BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
REIDSVILLE, NC
cbs19news

Phishing alert for EBT cardholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
cbs19news

Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case

The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fatal crash investigation continues

Virginia State Police continue to investigate that single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Shenandoah County man. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened Saturday night at around 7:15 near the interchange of Interstates 81 and 66. The driver, 49-year-old Paul Wiley of Woodstock, died at the scene. Coffey...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WUSA

Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said. Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Man Charged in Shooting Appears in Court on Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va – The man charged in the weekend shooting on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. According to online records, a General District Court judge set a December 13th date for a preliminary hearing for Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The 20-year-old Harrisonburg man faces...
HARRISONBURG, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Shots fired incident reported in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 2:39 a.m. in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent Sunday morning by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

