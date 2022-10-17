Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Authorities Search for Basye Couple
BASYE, Va – Shenandoah County authorities are looking for a couple involved in an abduction. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in the Basye area shortly before 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. At this point, authorities...
wakg.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has reported a runaway juvenile. Shawn Miguel Williams, 17, was last seen leaving 1617 Flat Rock Rd. in Reidsville around 11:30PM on Sunday. He was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve white shirt, high top black Levi shoes, and was carrying a teddy bear...
cbs19news
Phishing alert for EBT cardholders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
WHSV
Vehicle fire delayed traffic on I-81 S
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle fire earlier today stopped traffic on I-81 S near MM 262. Both lanes were closed at one point, and the crash was eventually cleared. Stay tuned for more traffic alerts from WHSV on our newscasts, and on our website.
cbs19news
Number of break-ins reported in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Police has received several calls related to vehicle break-ins and valuables stolen. Suspects are entering unlocked vehicles. The most recent incidents occurred in the Teaverton subdivision in Fishersville and Harshberger Subdivision in Weyers Cave. They are occurring during the nighttime hours.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Warren County on Saturday
According to Virginia State Police, 49-year-old Paul D. Wiley of Woodstock was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle heading south on I-81 near I-66 when he failed to navigate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police seek person of interest in debit card theft case
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Police are investigating a recent debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash. If anyone...
wsvaonline.com
Fatal crash investigation continues
Virginia State Police continue to investigate that single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Shenandoah County man. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened Saturday night at around 7:15 near the interchange of Interstates 81 and 66. The driver, 49-year-old Paul Wiley of Woodstock, died at the scene. Coffey...
WHSV
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Investigators said a 51-year-old Harrisonburg man was killed after a head-on crash along South Main Street on Tuesday afternoon. According to a Harrisonburg city spokesman, the man was driving north along the 2900 block South Main Street in his sedan when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on into a southbound tractor-trailer near Steven Toyota.
Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl
A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.
wvpublic.org
String Of Suspected Arsons In Hampshire County Leads To Investigation
A string of suspected arson fires in Hampshire County has led to an investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office. Five fires happened mostly along Route 50 Thursday evening into Friday morning, all affecting vacant buildings within a 10 mile stretch between Augusta and Capon Bridge. Two similar fires...
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
Augusta Free Press
Warren County: State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Warren County on Saturday. A 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on I-81 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a guardrail. The driver of the...
cbs19news
Investigation underway into racist graffiti found near Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are investigating an incident involving racist graffiti at the University of Virginia. According to police, the UVA Police Department was called just before 5 a.m. Friday regarding a racial slur painting on a sidewalk and roadway at 14th and John streets. This location is...
WUSA
Police: 8 hurt after shooting at Harrisonburg, Virginia gathering
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor gathering in Virginia, police said. Someone fired into the crowd at an outdoor gathering on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, city police said in a statement. Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg Man Charged in Shooting Appears in Court on Monday
HARRISONBURG, Va – The man charged in the weekend shooting on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. According to online records, a General District Court judge set a December 13th date for a preliminary hearing for Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The 20-year-old Harrisonburg man faces...
schillingshow.com
Truth bomb: “Quiet Man” drops live prayer of repentance at Albemarle County School Board meeting
“Public comment” at the October 13 Albemarle County School Board meeting was full of impassioned observations and collective angst. But, amidst all this, there was a refreshing pause in the acrimony. Among a litany of speakers on such topics as “family leave” and “the propriety of pro-transgender t-shirts in...
Man arrested in Harrisonburg shooting that sent 8 to hospital
Eight people ranging in age from 18 to 27 are hospitalized after a shooting not far from the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg early Sunday morning.
UV Cavalier Daily
Shots fired incident reported in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shots fired incident Sunday at 2:39 a.m. in the 800 Block of Hardy Drive, per a community alert sent Sunday morning by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools emphasizing mental health resources
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After two shooting incidents in the city over the weekend, Charlottesville City Schools is reminding its students about the mental health resources available to them. CCS says it more than doubled the number of mental health professionals in its schools last academic year. It says this...
