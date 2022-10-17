ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged in Sunday carjacking

A 33-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with felony robbery in a carjacking Sunday night. St. Joseph police report Bryson McCray has been charged after forcing a couple from their car at gunpoint. Police accuse McCray of approached the two with a handgun in the 2400 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Mercer County Leads to Three Arrests

MERCER COUNTY, MO – An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office into a stolen vehicle in September has resulted in two St. Joseph residents charged with the theft of two vehicles and a Princeton woman with drug charges. A probable cause affidavit issued by the Sheriff’s Office...
kttn.com

Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September

Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges in Mercer County after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four men charged with mail theft in Missouri

Three men accused of federal crimes connected to the theft of mail or attempted theft of mail appeared in court Tuesday to face charges and a fourth has also been indicted. Tahj K. Boyd, 19, of St. Louis County, and James R. Townsend, 18, of Ferguson, were indicted on September 21 on one felony charge of mail theft. Their indictment says they stole mail from U.S. Postal Service collection boxes outside the Post Office at 1100 Town and Country Commons Drive in Town and Country on September 1.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Attorney General 'looking into' Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud

LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
LAKE OZARK, MO
CJ Coombs

The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old

Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Missouri: Deer Firearm Season

The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy