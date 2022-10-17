Read full article on original website
Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 5:35 p.m.: Firefighters have contained the Meadow Fire, involving a house and outbuilding, with spread to nearby vegetation in the Burson area of Calaveras County. The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meadow Oaks Drive, between Hillsvale Drive and Los Coyotes Lane, north of Highway 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore details that firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the grass fire and have updated the acreage from 5 to 9.1 acres. Kilgore added that the structure fires were contained shortly after that and received extensive damage. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.
Glencoe Road Closure Announced
Calaveras, CA– A road closure has been announced by Calaveras County Public Works Department. On October 19th, there will be a complete road closure of Lower Dorray Road at the Highway 26 intersection. Crews will be onsite from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as the road will be completely closed to through traffic. Drivers are also instructed to observe all traffic control signs and instructions from onsite personnel.
Tractor-trailer spills corn all over Highway 99 near Ceres after crash
STANISLAUS COUNTY – A tractor-trailer that lost most of its load of corn has traffic slow on Highway 99 on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the Mitchell Road offramp between Ceres and Keyes. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but two vehicles – including that tractor-trailer – were involved. As a result of the crash, the tractor-trailer spilled corn all over the roadway.Caltrans crews have responded to the scene to clean up the mess. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for the time being.
Vehicle Crashes Down Ravine And Catches On Fire
Moccasin, CA — The CHP reports that major injuries were reported from a crash that occurred last night in the Moccasin area. It happened shortly before 11pm on Highway 49 near Marshes Flat Road. A vehicle went down a ravine and ignited on fire. The blaze was extinguished and emergency responders remained on scene for several hours. The vehicle will be removed from the ravine later this morning when there is sunlight.
DUI Suspected In Fiery HWY 49 Crash
Moccasin, CA — The CHP has released new details surrounding a serious injury crash on Highway 49 last night in the Moccasin area where drunk driving is suspected. As earlier reported here, the solo vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. Monday on Highway 49 in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 39-year-old Gatlin Hampton of Douglas Flat was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup southbound on the highway, about 2.4 miles south of Marshes Flat Road when he allowed the truck to travel into the oncoming traffic lane and off the roadway. Hampton subsequently lost control of the pickup, which crossed back over the roadway and onto a large gravel turnout. The truck then slid nearly vertically into an embankment, according to Machado, adding that it came to a rest at approximately 100 feet below the road.
Rail authority OKs land purchase agreement for Valley Link project
The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority's board last week approved the final purchase agreement with the city of Tracy, California, for 200 acres to be used for the Valley Link rail project. The land will serve as the location of a green hydrogen production facility that will support...
Stockton building destroyed by fire part of historic, Colberg Boat Works complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire that burned a historic Stockton building to the ground. The fire started just after 6 o’clock Tuesday night in the area of West Lindsay and North Stockton streets. A massive smoke plume coming from the...
Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
Groveland Safety Meeting On Fire Preparedness Announced
FIRE PREPAREDNESS – 4291 & Home Prep. GROVELAND RADIO NETWORK (GroveNET). EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS. Presented by Dore Bietz of Tuolumne County’s Office of. Further information can be found by emailing the committee at safetyandsecuritycommittee@pinemountainlake.com.
Sonora To Vote On Homecoming Parade Street Closures
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote this evening to close Highway 49 (Washington Street), along with some side streets, for the upcoming Sonora High School homecoming parade. The event will take place this Friday from 2:15-3 pm (staging will occur from 1:15-2:15 pm). As for the...
Lumber company owners
Raymond and Minnie Ost pose for a studio photo sometime in the early 1940s. Raymond came to the Lodi area from Fredonia, North Dakota, in 1936. In 1939, he married Minnie Gruzie, a native of Medina, North Dakota. During World War II, Ray worked in one of the Stockton shipyards. In 1947, the Osts opened Galt Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 in Galt. Minnie was the bookkeeper. It was sold to the state in 1953 when the highway was widened. In 1958, Ray and Minnie opened Ace Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 and Jahant Road and continued to operate it until Ray’s passing in 1978.
1 dead, 1 arrested after rollover crash in Stanislaus County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a rollover crash late Sunday night in Stanislaus County. CHP Modesto officers responded around 9:58 p.m. to calls of a rollover crash on Northbound Interstate 5, near the Westley Rest Area in Vernalis. When...
Update: Fire In Downtown Sonora
Update at 12:35 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a house fire at 24 North Shepherd Street near East Jackson Street that ignited this morning in downtown Sonora. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley relayed that the roadway between Elkin and East Bradford streets that was shut down to allow for crews to battle the blaze and then mop up has reopened to traffic. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
CHP: Suspected drug money found during Merced County traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer uncovered almost $150,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced County, according to a social media post by the California Highway Patrol on Tuesday. After pulling over a car for a traffic infraction, an officer said he noted several things that led him to believe […]
Public’s Help Sought To Find Missing Juvenile
Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public for possible help in locating the missing female pictured in the image box. She is 16-year-old Emily Hahn, who was last seen Saturday evening at 10 p.m. on Sawmill Flat Road. Sheriff’s official gave this description of Hahn, stating that she is 5′ 7″ and approximately 120 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing gray sweatpants, a light-colored top, and black and red Nike tennis shoes.
Lane, Roger
Roger G. Lane, 67, of Jamestown, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Sonora Senior Living. Arrangements entrusted to Sierra Cremation & Burial Service. www.sierracremationservice.com. Date of Death: 10/15/2022. Age: 67. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
2 arrested in connection to deadly Santa Nella Market shooting, deputies say
Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at the Santa Nella Market.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Todd, Michael
Michael “Mike” “King Todd” Steven Todd born November 28, 1954 in California passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora. A Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral...
