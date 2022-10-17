Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Former Giants cornerback killed at 32
Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why
Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
That ended poorly: Chiefs fans troll Bills fans but it backfires after Taron Johnson interception
Kansas City Chiefs fans were confident headed into Sunday’s battle for AFC supremacy against the Buffalo Bills - and the they had a right to be. Just look at the recent history between the two teams. The Chiefs had won three of the last four and ended the Bills’ season in the playoffs the last two seasons.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger: Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett should start if cleared to play
There's chatter in the media and elsewhere about whether the Steelers have a quarterback controversy between Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is having none of it. "If Kenny's cleared to play this week, Kenny's starting," Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast....
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party at the wedding of his old buddy, Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NFL
Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell on the road to a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that had lost four straight games, was starting a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett and missing major pieces in the secondary. After Sunday's defeat, head coach Todd Bowles bluntly assessed his team's inability to pull out the...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives update on Cameron Brate's neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, after taking a scary hit at the end of a reception. Brate was taken to the hospital, but was released in time to fly back to Tampa with the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faster than a Steeler or Buccaneer, a flock of pigeons stayed in the game Sunday
A herd of 200-plus-pound men running around Acrisure Stadium on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was no match for a flock of pigeons. In case some fans were concerned about the birds’ persistent boldness, they did not impact the game, said Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Tomlin needs to go
Steelers owner Art Rooney doesn’t seem to have the backbone or will to bring in a new brain trust for his woeful team. Mike Tomlin’s Irish luck has run out; he didn’t have the guts to conduct a legitimate quarterback competition and leaves his best, Mason Rudolph, in purgatory despite being the only quarterback who knows this offense of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing
MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
Damontae Kazee ‘in a happy place’ back with Steelers, expects to practice next week
It’s been almost eight weeks since Damontae Kazee was on a field practicing or playing with his teammates. “It’s been boring,” the Pittsburgh Steelers safety said Wednesday. “I just wanna play.”. Kazee might get that chance soon. On injured reserve since before the start of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Is Eligible To Return In Week 7, Which Could Be A Huge Addition To The Depleted Secondary
It was just the second win in what’s been a difficult season so far, improving the team’s record to 2-4. Heading into the weekend, the biggest concern for the Week 6 matchup was the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a knee injury. The team’s top three cornerbacks were all ruled out with various injuries. The lone remaining starter was Terrell Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion himself.
Comments / 2