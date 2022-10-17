ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NJ.com

Former Giants cornerback killed at 32

Antonio Dennard has been shot and killed at age 32. The New York Daily News reported that he died in a shooting on Sunday in Pennsylvania. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFMZ, a local news station, reported that Dennard was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. The shooting...
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Distractify

Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Was Escorted off the Field — Here's Why

Following the Pittsburg Steelers' 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, head coach Mike Tomlin benched starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and named rookie Kenny Pickett as his replacement. Although things were looking up for the 24-year-old QB, it appears he will lose his starting position for a few games after taking a massive hit during the sixth week of the 2022-23 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Tomlin needs to go

Steelers owner Art Rooney doesn’t seem to have the backbone or will to bring in a new brain trust for his woeful team. Mike Tomlin’s Irish luck has run out; he didn’t have the guts to conduct a legitimate quarterback competition and leaves his best, Mason Rudolph, in purgatory despite being the only quarterback who knows this offense of offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Fumble Win, Fleury Trade Narrative Changing

MONTREAL — Before I shove off for home, the Daily Links has some real hockey stories. It’s an interesting season with young teams attempting to assert themselves but fighting the inconsistencies of inexperience, veteran teams with big payrolls in danger of quickly losing the thread, Marc-Andre Fleury struggling, and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are always dramatic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee Is Eligible To Return In Week 7, Which Could Be A Huge Addition To The Depleted Secondary

It was just the second win in what’s been a difficult season so far, improving the team’s record to 2-4. Heading into the weekend, the biggest concern for the Week 6 matchup was the secondary. Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out with a knee injury. The team’s top three cornerbacks were all ruled out with various injuries. The lone remaining starter was Terrell Edmunds, who was coming off a concussion himself.
PITTSBURGH, PA

