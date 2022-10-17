MILWAUKEE — "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns to Milwaukee this holiday season. Milwaukee native Dimonte Henning is also back this year as the show's director. "I'm so impressed with our cast, with their vocal ability, with their acting, and I just want to provide more opportunities for them to showcase their talent, a platform to showcase their talent, and I think Black Arts MKE does a great job of doing that," Henning said.

