WISN
'Black Nativity' returns to Milwaukee for holiday season
MILWAUKEE — "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes returns to Milwaukee this holiday season. Milwaukee native Dimonte Henning is also back this year as the show's director. "I'm so impressed with our cast, with their vocal ability, with their acting, and I just want to provide more opportunities for them to showcase their talent, a platform to showcase their talent, and I think Black Arts MKE does a great job of doing that," Henning said.
WISN
Banana Ball is hitting Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Savannah Bananas, a Harlem Globetrotters-esque baseball team from Savannah, Georgia, will be coming to the Milwaukee area in Sept. 2023. The team will play at Franklin Field at 76th Street and Rawson Avenue. The Savannah Bananas is a two-hour timed entertaining game of baseball, according to...
WISN
Tosa brewery runs out of beer after opening weekend crowds
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A new brewery in Wauwatosa is back open after a busy opening weekend led to a shortage of beer. "It was everything we dreamed this place could be and thought it could be in a couple years," said Nick Leak, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. vice president of operations and marketing. "It was like that on weekend one. It was outstanding, a great problem to have," he added.
WISN
Group pushes to replace Milwaukee freeway with boulevard
MILWAUKEE — A community group representing a variety of Milwaukee stakeholders is pushing to tear down and replace the elevated section of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee with a ground-level boulevard. "The goal of our project is just to get the city of Milwaukee to study a boulevard," said...
WISN
City of Racine announces new violence prevention manager
RACINE, Wis. — The city of Racine announced on Wednesday that they hired a new violence prevention manager to try to tackle the city's violent crime issues. Racine's mayor, Cory Mason, said crime is on the rise. "We're seeing it across the country, but particularly here in Racine, we're...
WISN
Milwaukee conference for domestic violence prevention kicks off Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department is kicking off its fourth annual Love Without Violence conference Wednesday at the Hillside Family Health Center on North 7th Street. The conference will feature three days of speakers and conversations about the realities of domestic violence. Organizers say it will serve as...
WISN
I-43 will be closed for two nights between Milwaukee and Mequon
Interstate 43 will be closed in both directions overnight Wednesday and Thursday between Mequon and Milwaukee. Work is being done on the County Line Road/Port Washington Road Interchange segment. I-43 northbound, between Good Hope Road and Mequon Road (WIS 167), is scheduled to close to traffic, nightly, between 10 p.m....
WISN
Ice Castles return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles will return to Lake Geneva for its fifth winter in Lake Geneva, and tickets will go on sale starting Nov. 28. The icy wonderland at Geneva National Resort will offer new lighting features in their ice slides, caverns, tunnels, castles and sculptures as well as their new enhanced horse-drawn sleigh ride trail.
WISN
DACA and Latino students receive scholarships to MATC
MILWAUKEE — This year's Mexican Fiesta broke a record with more than 100,000 attendees. Part of that celebration included handing out scholarships to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and Latino students. WISN 12 News talked with some students who received the $1,000 scholarship. "I am a first-generation Mexican. And...
WISN
Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race enters final stretch
MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes campaigned in Milwaukee on Wednesday, 20 days out from Election Day and looking for a rebound from trailing in public polling. “Polls go up and down,” Barnes said. “Regardless of what any polling data suggests, we’re running a campaign to reach...
WISN
Pumpkin patch protects pumpkins from freezing temperatures
NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Early Monday morning, a freeze warning was in effect for southeast Wisconsin, putting plants and vegetation like pumpkins at risk of freezing. Lindner's Pumpkin Farm in New Berlin has more than 1,000 pumpkins that they had to cover with a tarp and plastic Sunday Night.
WISN
U-Haul pickup truck involved in chase, crash
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Police are looking for the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck that ran a red light and led Glendale police on a chase Wednesday morning. Glendale police said an officer saw the truck run a red light at West Good Hope Road and Interstate 43 at about 1:16 a.m.
WISN
National Weather Service confirms 3 more tornadoes from last Wednesday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service has confirmed three more tornadoes in Jefferson County from last Wednesday. That makes seven tornadoes total confirmed that day. They were all EF-0 tornadoes. The others were confirmed in Burlington, Lake Geneva, Nashotah and West Allis. Damage was minor during the...
WISN
Prosecution shows jury videos of Darrell Brooks running yard to yard after parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, the state played multiple videos before a jury that allegedly show suspect Darrell Brooks running from yard to yard in the area after the Waukesha parade tragedy. Investigators said those were some of Brooks' last moments before his arrest. Prosecutors say that right after...
WISN
LIVE: Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 12: Prosecution continues case
DAY 12 - The prosecution continues its case against Darrell Books. They expect to rest their case by Wednesday. Day 11 Recap: On Monday, Jurors saw video of police arresting Brooks for the first time. The video had never been seen before. Neighbors testified they saw Brooks going door to door to get a hold of a phone he said, to call an Uber.
WISN
Video released of attempted carjacking in Waukesha last week
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new video has been released of an attempted carjacking and police chase last week in Waukesha. Police said four people tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint at a gas station on Sunset Drive last Wednesday. But the vehicle wouldn't start because the victim walked...
WISN
Teen charged with stabbing, running over girl, 17, with car in Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 17-year-old from Fall River has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after authorities said he stabbed a teenage girl he met on Snapchat and ran her over with his car in Beaver Dam. According to a criminal complaint, at about 9 p.m. Saturday,...
WISN
Milwaukee County deputy arrested, accused of stalking
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy is under arrest in Waukesha County, accused of crimes related to stalking. Corie Richardson, 32, of Hartland, was arrested Monday in Hartland and is in custody at the Waukesha County Jail. Richardson made his first court appearance late Wednesday afternoon.
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he'd consider allowing Milwaukee County to raise sales tax
MILWAUKEE — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday he'd consider backing a proposal to allow Milwaukee County to raise its sales tax but only if he believes the county is properly spending its current funds. "And if I'm convinced that they are spending their money efficiently then...
WISN
Homicide suspect's $2,000 bail causes outrage
MILWAUKEE — There was outrage in the Milwaukee County Courthouse after a homicide suspect was freed on a $2,000 bail. "Even in the 80s, this type of bail for this type of homicide was unheard of back when $2,000 was a way different number," said the state attorney. The...
