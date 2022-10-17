Read full article on original website
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade
(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
NYLON
Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more. Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.
New music Friday: Lil Baby does not disappoint; Doechii and Mavi stand out
Lil Baby has delivered once again. The hottest rapper out of Atlanta right now, Baby had plenty of expectations going into his latest project It’s Only Me, specifically with the RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and YSL. Two of Atlanta’s artists have been locked away as the Fulton County DA promised more arrests were on the way.
NME
BTS’ Jin confirmed to release solo single in late October
BTS vocalist Jin will be releasing a solo single later this month, Big Hit Music has confirmed. On October 18, the K-pop agency confirmed to MBN that the idol will soon be dropping his solo single at the end of the month. This comes days after Jin himself shared his plans to release a solo track at the boyband’s recent Busan ‘Yet To Come’ concert.
BET
Interview: Baby Tate Is Just Getting Started
Dropping the “Yung” from her name to reflect her growth and evolution, as an artist and person, 2021 marked a new chapter in the book of Baby Tate. The Georgia-bred, multi-hyphenated artist signed a record deal with Warner Bros and in October 2021, she put out her first major label debut single, “Pedi,” a play on the words petty and pedicure, and finds Tate displaying her animated and confident side.
BTS’s Jin Teases Upcoming Solo Music With Mystery Collaborator
Jin will be the next BTS member to release solo music, the singer announced during the band’s free-of-charge “Yet to Come” concert in South Korea on Saturday. Jin made sure to spare the details on names and dates, but he did state there was a single he made in collaboration “with someone that I’d always really liked,” according to a translation by Soompi. “It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single,” he confirmed. “I’ve filmed a lot different things recently, and there’s still a lot left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it.” The collaboration will...
The FADER
Kelela celebrates Black rave culture with “Happy Ending”
Kelela has shared new song "Happy Ending." The club-ready song arrives a month after "Washed Away," the vocalist and producer's first new music in over four years. After the peaceful and cleansing "Washed Away," "Happy Ending" marks a return to the dancefloor for Kelela. The track is produced by LSDXOXO and features additional production from Bambii. The video, see below, is directed by Alima Lee and Kelela with the pair capturing a snapshot of Black rave culture in New York.
The Police ‘Every Breath You Take’ reaches one billion YouTube views
The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” music video has surpassed one billion streams on YouTube.The 1983 single features on the band’s last album Synchronicity, and is one of their most revered tracks.It was so successful that after reaching No.1 in the UK Chart, it remained there for over a month. It was also the only track by The Police to reach No.1 in America. The song has since also racked up over one billion streams on Spotify.In the black and white video, the three-piece band can be seen playing in a large room lit with a big window, with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino Drops Cover Art For New Album, “Luv 4 Rent”
The St. Louis native had hyped us up for his new drop with the J. Cole-assisted “90 Proof.”. 2022 just keeps getting better for rap fans. The low-key, eccentric, and melodic rapper Smino has just announced his next album, “Luv 4 Rent,” will be dropping on October 28th and has released the album’s cover art via social media. The cover depicts Smino fixing his afro alongside other colleagues in the middle of a garden. It seems serene, tongue-in-cheek, and exactly the mix of personality and aesthetic that we’ve come to expect from the St. Louis MC.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Teases Star-Studded Features List For Gangsta Grillz “SNOFALL” Mixtape
The “Put On” rapper is ready to drop a new album with collabs rumoured to include Kanye West, Post Malone, and Rihanna. Jeezy is just a few days away from dropping his new album, Snofall, and from the looks of a recent teaser, it might have star-studded tracklist. With possible Kanye West and Rihanna collaborations, along with longtime friend DJ Drama, Jay Jenkins is certainly looking to make a splash with his 11th studio release.
Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs
This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rublow Shares Debut Cash Money Records Single, “Blow Muzik”
This past Friday (October 14), Cash Money Records gave a warm welcome to their newest artist, Tampa Bay’s own Rublow, who made his debut with a single called “Blow Muzik,” aptly sampling Lil Wayne’s “Hustler Musik.”. The track arrived alongside a Legit Looks-directed music video,...
Marconews.com
Ranchera royalty Ángela Aguilar follows 'in the footsteps of my dad' Pepe, but could also be its future
Donning a red, white and green charro-style skirt draped gracefully over her galloping Andalusian horse, Mexican American singer Ángela Aguilar serenaded thousands of fans at Crypto Arena in her hometown of Los Angeles last week. At 19, she's mastering her stage presence and delivering chilling renditions of her late...
Marcus King Releases Funky Cover Of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy”
If you aren’t familiar with Marcus King, you’re missing out. The guy is one of the most musically gifted artists in the game right now, from his vocals, to songwriting, and out of this world guitar abilities… he’s the total package. Not to mention, his studio...
Guitar World Magazine
Who really played bass on 'I Want You Back' by The Jackson 5?
Motown producer Berry Gordy wouldn't allow Jermaine Jackson to record on their 1969 hit. So who played bass?. It was October 1969 that The Jackson Five made their national television debut on ABC’s Hollywood Palace. As the bass-playing older brother of Michael (seen plucking a Gibson EB-3 bass in this early clip), Jermaine Jackson mastered the group’s signature dance moves on what would be the first of four consecutive number-one-hits for Motown Records.
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
musictimes.com
SZA’s New Album Coming Out ANYTIME: R&B Star Reveals She Recorded Over 100 Songs for This Project
It's been five years since SZA released her debut album "Ctrl" and it appears that her sophomore record is coming out really soon as explained in a new interview. As the R&B star walks around the Los Angeles International Airport, she was approached by TMZ to ask her a few questions about her upcoming album.
Shaq's partying in Milwaukee New Year's weekend for Stellar Spark's 20th anniversary at the Rave
The annual Stellar Spark New Year's Eve bash at the Rave is going extra big for its 20th anniversary. Even one of the headliners is 7 feet tall. NBA legend and Giannis super fan Shaquille O'Neal will headline the Milwaukee EDM party, behind his stage name DJ Diesel, on Dec. 30.
getnews.info
LA-Based Artist Gizzi The Truth Continues His Growing Momentum With His Unique Sound and Style
Gizzi The Truth has released several well-received songs highlighting clever lyricism and catchy tracks. Fast-rising LA-based artist Gizzi The Truth is bringing an exciting new addition to the hip-hop scene with his standout tracks, unique sound, strong rap bars, and dynamic artistry. His tracks continue to amass listeners worldwide from major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Soundcloud, and YouTube, enabling him to steadily grow his fan base with every release.
