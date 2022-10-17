Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.

3 DAYS AGO