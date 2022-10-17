ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”

Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
hotnewhiphop.com

N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On “Drink Champs”

N.O.R.E. apologized to the George Floyd family after inviting Kanye West on “Drink Champs.”. N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy