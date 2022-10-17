Read full article on original website
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
hiphop-n-more.com
Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting “Crazy” & Needs “Help”
Kanye West has undoubtedly said some unbelievable things throughout the years, but the past couple of weeks have been unprecedented, even for him. Just today on his second Drink Champs appearance, the rapper said that Drake slept with Kris Jenner, claimed that George Floyd died from fentanyl and called Meek Mill a “fed”. That’s not to mention some antisemitic remarks and serious claims about child actors being placed in his home.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Complex
Kanye West Responds to Being Called Out for Antisemitism: ‘I Don’t Believe in That Term’
Ye’s latest interview arrived Monday night courtesy of Chris Cuomo. The ex-CNN host, now at NewsNation, shared a 20-minute segment where the multi-hyphenate formerly known as Kanye West spoke remotely from a vehicle. They touched on West’s plan to purchase Parler and his recent antisemitic remarks, among other topics.
George Floyd's Family Considering Kanye West Lawsuit, Lawyer Says
The family of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed by law enforcement in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020, is considering suing Kanye West after the rapper spread a conspiracy theory claiming that Floyd died by fentanyl instead of the police brutality. The Grammy-winning hip hop star and fashion...
thesource.com
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
George Floyd’s Family Potentially Seeking $250 Million in Damages Against Kanye West
Kanye West is facing a potential $250 million dollar lawsuit ordered by Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s underage daughter and the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, in response to the rapper-mogul’s comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt.TV’s “Drink Champs.”
hotnewhiphop.com
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On “Drink Champs”
N.O.R.E. apologized to the George Floyd family after inviting Kanye West on “Drink Champs.”. N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.
George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says.
George Floyd daughter suing Kanye West for false claim over his death
The mother of George Floyd's daughter has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for spreading a falsehood about Floyd's death in Minneapolis. The Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law are representing Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, in the filing. Floyd's family had...
Complex
George Floyd’s Family Announces $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over False ‘Drink Champs’ Comments
A $250 million lawsuit has been announced in response to the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s comments about the murder of George Floyd on a recent episode of Drink Champs. In a press release on Tuesday, it was revealed that Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her minor...
Parler CEO talks Kanye West acquisition, says conservative app ‘needs Ye in many ways’
In a FOX Business exclusive interview Monday, Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer - who runs the parent company of free-speech platform Parler - confirmed rapper and fashion mogul Ye West, formerly known as Kanye, will acquire the company. "Parler needs Ye in many ways, because Parler needs this brand to...
thesource.com
George Floyd’s Family Sues Kanye West for $250 Million Following ‘Drink Champs’ Interview
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been sued by George Floyd’s daughter for $250 million. According to Complex, Ye is being sued for his fabricated comments about the death of George Floyd in an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast. Ye stated Floyd died from fentanyl use, not former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck.
