The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
utv44.com
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival Oct. 29
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 29,...
utv44.com
Chocolate & Cheese Festival at Heritage Park in Foley Alabama Nov. 12 2022
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Chocolate & Cheese Festival presented by - Andrews Tire & Service. Sat. Nov. 12, 2022 ~ 10am - 7pm Heritage Park - 200 N McKenzie St. Foley Al. Advance entry special - 4 tickets for the price of 3. Special Express entry. Chocolatiers. Vendors featuring...
wvtm13.com
High school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen in Foley, Alabama
FOLEY, Ala. — Kristen Tucker is kind of a big deal. A senior at Foley High School, Kristen is on top of the world. You see, last Friday, Kristen was named her high school’s homecoming queen after a student vote. And the world is watching. Kristen is a...
Foley Main Street announces downtown mural project
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley Main Street is planning six murals in the downtown area to add color and a festive spirit in the area near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and McKenzie Street. “This celebration of history and place through art in Downtown Foley will be...
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gunshots in Grand Bay following homecoming tradition leave significant damage
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has a first-hand account of what happened in Grand Bay earlier this month. Someone opened fire on a group of teens out rolling toilet paper through yards. One person’s truck was hit by gunfire, so badly he had to replace the whole door.
mobilebaymag.com
The Loop Theatre
In 1941, The Loop theatre opened on 2050 Government Street. Designed by architect J.T. Knight Jr. and operated by Paramount-Richards, the theatre cost $76,708 to construct at the time. The theatre (pictured below in 1958) was a one-story building designed in a streamline moderne style, a popular architectural look for commercial establishments in the 40s. It sported a distinctive pink exterior with a single screen inside. Young couples sometimes claimed sections — typically the right section in the front of the theatre — for themselves and ushers paced the aisles to ensure patrons behaved. The theatre eventually closed in the mid-70s, and the building has since been demolished. A Walgreens now operates at the location.
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grief Support Workshop at Fairhope Christian Church
Fairhope Christian Church hosting a 4-week Grief Support Workshop every Wednesday 6:00pm-7:30pm from October 19th – November 9th. You can register on our website at FairhopeChristian.org or by calling the office at 251-928-8495. There is no charge for this event. Rev. Dr. Jim Clifford is a retired pastor having...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
Popular true-crime podcast discusses case involving suspect from Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area. Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile Hazardous Waste Collection Event
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and...
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
WALA-TV FOX10
Atmore PD: Robber repeatedly hits Atmore store owner with metal object
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - An Atmore store owner was injured after being hit by a robber, the Atmore Police Department said. According to authorities, the suspect entered the New York Fashions store and struck the owner repeatedly with a metal object. The store owner was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Father, husband killed during carjacking; family reflects on his life
MONROE, Ga. — The family of Chris Eberhart is still in shock at the random and senseless crime that took the life of their loved one last week. Atlanta Police said Eberhart was shot to death during a carjacking around 7 a.m last Thursday. The suspect, Travis Landrey, was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama. He was caught inside Eberhart’s stolen truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
7th Annual Bras for a Cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On October 26th, 2022, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast will hold the 7th Annual fundraiser gala. This is an extremely well-attended event that is only growing in popularity. Each year, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast volunteers collect donations for silent auctions. Since 2014 Bras...
