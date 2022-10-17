Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
7th Annual Bras for a Cause
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On October 26th, 2022, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast will hold the 7th Annual fundraiser gala. This is an extremely well-attended event that is only growing in popularity. Each year, Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast volunteers collect donations for silent auctions. Since 2014 Bras...
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile hosting MobtoberFest Fall Festival
Mobile, Ala. (City of Mobile) — On October 29, the City of Mobile will host MobtoberFest — an all-day event in Medal of Honor Park featuring a plethora of fun activities for children, adults and families to enjoy. The activities will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday,...
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
utv44.com
Coat drive honors local little girl who lost battle with Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One family is choosing to honor the life of a beloved little girl by turning around and helping the community. “Gigi”, as she was affectionately known by her aunt and godmother Sonya Webb, is being described as a fighter. “Her real name is Gabriella...
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Vietnam veteran surprised with a present from his past
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Roger Watkins served as an army pilot in the Vietnam War and has dedicated his life to others. Now, loved ones paid tribute to him in a big way. As he walked into the hangar, the Vietnam veteran was surprised with a treasure he thought he’d never see again.
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
WALA-TV FOX10
Free FOX10 Shread Event at the Spanish Fort Center this Saturday morning from 7 to 11
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways. “They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
Pet of the Week: Happy Remy has a lot of love to give
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old dachshund/beagle mix named Remy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Round table discussion held in Escambia County to help stop violence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - City and county leaders in Escambia County, Florida held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss violence in the area. It took place at the Brownsville community center. The discussion featured Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall, and several other community leaders...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Lafayette
Meet our new Pet of the Week! Kasey Cotten from The Haven in Fairhope stops by Studio 10 to feature a sweet cat named “Lafayette”. To learn more about this pet and other adoptable animals, visit www.havenforanimals.org. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
WKRG
Alyssa Daffin of Theodore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior Honors Student with a 3.6 GPA, a Member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, The Mobile County Public School Internship Program, The Dental Program with an Internship, and takes Dual Enrollment in Spanish. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Alyssa...
apr.org
Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast
Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
Haunted Mobile: 6 allegedly haunted places you need to visit this Halloween season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mobile has long been known for its rich history. Becoming an American city in 1813, Mobile has seen a civil war and three previous fights between countries over the land. Because of its history, Mobile is considered home to many ghosts and mysteries from years ago. These are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Halloween safety tips with Camp Bow Wow
The following information was provided by Camp Bow Wow West Mobile:. o Located at 65 E Border Circle, Mobile, AL 36695. o Website: https://www.campbowwow.com/west-mobile/. Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. It offers all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays. At Camp Bow Wow, our goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services. Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.
Africatown film ‘Descendant’ to get free screening at Mobile Saenger
The award-winning documentary “Descendant,” which tells the story of the Africatown community founded by survivors of the slave ship Clotilda, will get a gala premiere Saturday at Mobile’s Saenger Theatre. Attendance is free for the event, which will include a Q&A with filmmakers, but online registration is...
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
