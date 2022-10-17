ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur.
Deadline

BBC

Fox News

Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth

A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
NECN

Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old

An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shootings are increasing in Maine

MAINE, USA — For the 11th time in 2022, the Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating a police shooting. According to police, the most recent incident happened late Thursday evening in the town of Mexico. Chief Roy Hodsdon with Mexico police said officers were confronted by an...
