Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur.
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Burglary Charges; ‘Flash’ Star Faces 26 Years In Vermont Prison If Convicted
(Updated with court documents) The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont. Related Story Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros' $200M 'Flash' Franchise Launch Related Story Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is "A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders" Related Story 'The Batman' Actor Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape That Landed Him The Joker Role Allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, Miller...
BBC
Ezra Miller: The Flash actor pleads not guilty to burglary
Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home in the US state of Vermont and stealing alcohol. The Flash actor, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared remotely, alongside their lawyer, at a hearing at Bennington Criminal Court on Monday. They face one felony charge...
Man accused of raping Gaia Pope was already under police investigation, say family
Relatives of Dorset teenager call for ‘Gaia Principle’ so officers must check if rape suspects are facing other allegations
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth
A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found alive, police don't believe she was held against her will
Colorado authorities on Monday said they have found a 14-year-old girl who was last seen 10 days ago but do not believe she was held against her will
NECN
Abandoned Vehicle in Maine Believed to Be Linked to Missing Florida 6-Year-Old
An abandoned vehicle found in Maine is believed to be connected to a missing 6-year-old boy from Florida. Jorge "Jo-Jo" Morales was reported missing from Miami on Aug. 27. He is believed to have been abducted by his father and paternal grandmother, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Waukesha parade murder suspect Darrell Brooks apologizes for disruptive behavior in court
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring dozens, appeared for a sixth day in court Monday.
Former California dive boat captain indicted on misconduct charge in connection with fire that killed 34
A federal grand jury indicted a former California boat captain Tuesday on a misconduct charge related to a fire that tore through his vessel on Labor Day 2019, killing 34 people, prosecutors said.
Police shootings are increasing in Maine
MAINE, USA — For the 11th time in 2022, the Office of the Maine Attorney General is investigating a police shooting. According to police, the most recent incident happened late Thursday evening in the town of Mexico. Chief Roy Hodsdon with Mexico police said officers were confronted by an...
NME
‘Superfly’ actor and rapper Kaalan Walker jailed for minimum 50 years for multiple rapes
Superfly star and rapper Kaalan Walker has been jailed for a minimum of 50 years after being convicted of multiple rapes. The 27-year-old was found guilty back in April on three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. He was arrested on the charges in 2018 and released on bail.
Man repeatedly stabbed on UWS subway train, friend pepper-sprays attacker
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell recently called it a “challenging” period for transit crime. She said “more officers” are being sent into the subway.
Comments / 0