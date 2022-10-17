(Updated with court documents) The Flash star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges this morning in Vermont. Related Story Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros' $200M 'Flash' Franchise Launch Related Story Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Is "A Clear Example Of The Lengths That Hollywood Will Go To To Save Itself And To Protect Offenders" Related Story 'The Batman' Actor Barry Keoghan Shares Riddler Audition Tape That Landed Him The Joker Role Allowed to appear remotely early Monday for the session in the criminal division of the Green Mountain State’s Superior Court, Miller...

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO