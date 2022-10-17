Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Family-friendly events to Find your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this list of things to do for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta begins Friday night. It’s a new nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. This is the 15th experience in the Lumina enchanted night walk series and the first in the U.S. You and your family can take a walk through the Smoky Mountains every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
thesmokies.com
Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review
The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
WATE
Pet of the Week: Henry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
wvlt.tv
‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Bear Wanders Around Downtown Gatlinburg Like He Owns the Joint in Wild Video
Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is a mountain town that's wildly popular with tourists. With gorgeous hikes through the Smokey Mountains, the nearby Pigeon Forge and Dollywood amusement parks, and tons of other tourists attractions, it's a great place to visit. However, being a mountain town, visitors should remember that humans are not the city's only residents...
Frustrated Monkey Tries Her Best to Be a Pigeon Forge, TN Shop Cashier [VIDEO]
Every time I had to work the concession stand at one of my kid's sporting events, I would stress out. It was the pressure of getting what the customer wanted and also calculating the change correctly in my head. I sweat just thinking about it. My mind doesn't do math.
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
wvlt.tv
Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - $130,000 will be divided between Second Harvest Food Banks of East Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. As inflation hits everyone, the organizations said this big donation couldn’t have come at a better time. “Inflation has hit the ones we...
wvlt.tv
Support East Tenn. charities through an online auction
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to support local charities in Sevier County, you can score some great silent auction items through the 25th Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association’s Benefit Golf Tournament. This year, the silent auction that’s normally held the day of the tournament...
wvlt.tv
‘Coats for the Cold’ returns, how you can help KARM reach its goal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People have been breaking out their coats this week as temperatures dropped. But a lot of people don’t have the luxury of pulling a jacket out of their closet. That’s where Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM) comes in. KARM is aiming to donate 10,000 coats...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams to receive donations from business for every adoption in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams receives over 10,000 animals a year, and officials said they’re seeing a lot more this year than recent years. East Tennessee businesses have worked to help Young-Williams raise money for every animal adopted from their facilities. Subaru will donate $100 for each animal adopted...
wvlt.tv
‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
wvlt.tv
Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
What's the possibility of a 'twindemic' in East Tennessee?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Surges in COVID-19 cases and the flu overseas have health leaders concerned East Tennessee may see a "twindemic." Australia, which has its winter six months before East Tennessee, saw its worst year of the flu since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They did have one...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
