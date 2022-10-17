KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this list of things to do for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta begins Friday night. It’s a new nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. This is the 15th experience in the Lumina enchanted night walk series and the first in the U.S. You and your family can take a walk through the Smoky Mountains every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DANDRIDGE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO