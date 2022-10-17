ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Family-friendly events to Find your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this list of things to do for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta begins Friday night. It’s a new nighttime immersive adventure at Anakeesta created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. This is the 15th experience in the Lumina enchanted night walk series and the first in the U.S. You and your family can take a walk through the Smoky Mountains every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
DANDRIDGE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pet of the Week: Henry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Don’t Stop Believin’ | Journey coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop in Knoxville next year. As part of their Freedom Tour 2023, Journey will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest TOTO will also be with the band, according to a release. Tickets...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Thousands raised for nonprofits from Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - $130,000 will be divided between Second Harvest Food Banks of East Tennessee and the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. As inflation hits everyone, the organizations said this big donation couldn’t have come at a better time. “Inflation has hit the ones we...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Support East Tenn. charities through an online auction

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to support local charities in Sevier County, you can score some great silent auction items through the 25th Annual Pigeon Forge Hospitality & Tourism Association’s Benefit Golf Tournament. This year, the silent auction that’s normally held the day of the tournament...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Glow run/walk’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alliance Brewing Company will play host to the 2022 Glow Run/Walk Friday, Oct. 21, with donations and entries going to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee. The 5K will feature a nighttime run with stations set up to make sure runners are glowing along a lit pathway that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Freezing to 50s, the chill sticks around for a few more days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still well below average, but sunshine helps us out today. The winds are shifting, which helps to blow this arctic air back north, it’s just going to take several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

What's the possibility of a 'twindemic' in East Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Surges in COVID-19 cases and the flu overseas have health leaders concerned East Tennessee may see a "twindemic." Australia, which has its winter six months before East Tennessee, saw its worst year of the flu since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They did have one...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee Spirit Squad missing ‘L’ flag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Spirit Squad is asking for information after one of their flags went missing after the Tennessee-Alabama game. The flag, white with an orange “L” on it, was reportedly last seen on Oct. 15 by Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium. “Alabama...
KNOXVILLE, TN

