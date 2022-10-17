ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
CNN

Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
The Hill

665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
The Independent

‘Sorry to those let down’: Black and Asian police suffer racism within force, Met chief admits

Black, Asian and mixed-race officers in the UK’s biggest police force are suffering because of systemic racism in its ranks, its commissioner has admitted.An interim report on the Metropolitan Police’s misconduct procedures revealed that its internal disciplinary system is racist and misogynist, and allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination are less likely to result in a case to answer than other claims.White officers and staff continue to fare better than their ethnic minority counterparts throughout the organisation, the review confirmed.“We have heard repeatedly from colleagues that they feel and believe and actually have given us case examples of where people...
AOL Corp

Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar

A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
NORWALK, CT
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Paul Haggis Allowed to Argue Church of Scientology Is Behind Rape Lawsuit, Judge Rules

A judge ruled on Friday that director Paul Haggis will be allowed to argue at his upcoming civil trial that the Church of Scientology is behind a rape allegation against him. Haggis is accused of raping publicist Haleigh Breest after a premiere in New York in January 2013. She sued him in 2017, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Haggis has claimed that the encounter was consensual, and that rape charge came in retaliation for his decision to leave the church and to become a vocal critic of it. Breest’s attorneys sought to block Haggis from pursuing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Ghislaine Maxwell Compares Her Experiences While On Suicide Watch To 'Concentration Camps'

Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up on her allegedly harrowing experiences at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), explaining she feels much safer since being transferred from the New York jail to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida. Last December, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with former lover Jeffrey Epstein to abuse a number of teenager girls and was later sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars, which she is expected to spend FCI Tallahassee. "As you are aware, there was a woman who made a threat, said she had a plan to murder me as I was sleeping," Maxwell said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Email reveals FBI was warned about ‘sympathetic’ agents after Jan 6 as law enforcement comes under scrutiny

A week after a mob breached the halls of Congress to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the man who is now the deputy director of the FBI received an email with a warning that a “sizeable percentage” of agents among the bureau’s ranks were “sympathetic” to the rioters and unlikely to hold them accountable.The name of the sender is redacted, and the email came from an external source, not from an email with an address linked to the bureau.But the message speaks to a looming question throughout the House select committee’s investigation into the attack on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio judge removed after being accused of 100-plus instances of misconduct

An Ohio judge was suspended indefinitely from her position on Tuesday after being accused of over 100 instances of misconduct, including lying and wrongfully waiving fines for defendants. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to suspend Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, over "unprecedented" behavior demonstrating a severe "abuse" of power....
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Disabled Indian former professor to stay in jail after top court suspends acquittal

India’s Supreme Court has suspended a judgment by a lower court that acquitted a former Delhi University professor arrested over alleged links to left-wing extremists.The academician GN Saibaba, who is paralysed from the waist down due to a post-polio paralytic condition, was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged links to the banned rebel outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and recruiting others to join the unit.The UAPA act has been criticised as a tool used to take arbitrary action against government critics, including activists, lawyers, journalists, and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force airman faked racist texts against himself, Air Force says

A U.S. Air Force airman caught viral attention in May after sharing texts allegedly showing he was passed up for a special assignment because of the color of his skin. Now, Air Force investigators are saying the Airman faked the racist texts, and the airman is facing punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy