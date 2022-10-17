Read full article on original website
Suit over rape claim against filmmaker Haggis heads to trial
NEW YORK — (AP) — Opening statements are expected Wednesday in a civil case brought by a publicist who accused Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis of raping her almost a decade ago. Jury selection began Monday in a Manhattan courtroom. The lawsuit was filed in 2017 as a wave...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations
Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them
On a cargo ship sailing across the ocean, a captain allegedly drugged the drinks of two students training on board. Once they were incapacitated, he raped one cadet and attempted to sexually assault the other, according to a previously unreported complaint from the US Coast Guard.
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
‘Sorry to those let down’: Black and Asian police suffer racism within force, Met chief admits
Black, Asian and mixed-race officers in the UK’s biggest police force are suffering because of systemic racism in its ranks, its commissioner has admitted.An interim report on the Metropolitan Police’s misconduct procedures revealed that its internal disciplinary system is racist and misogynist, and allegations of sexual misconduct or discrimination are less likely to result in a case to answer than other claims.White officers and staff continue to fare better than their ethnic minority counterparts throughout the organisation, the review confirmed.“We have heard repeatedly from colleagues that they feel and believe and actually have given us case examples of where people...
Gay couple beaten and bloodied outside Connecticut gay bar
A gay couple was beaten and bloodied in front of the Connecticut gay bar they own. The two men say the incident was a hate crime, but local authorities disagree. In a statement shared Tuesday, Casey Fitzpatrick said he and his husband, Nicholas Ruiz — the owners of Troupe429 in Norwalk, Connecticut — were violently assaulted by a male bar patron who also disparaged them with anti-LGBTQ slurs. The incident, which occurred in mid-September, resulted in Ruiz being sent to the hospital and requiring over 50 stitches across his face and $20,000's worth of plastic surgery, Fitzpatrick said in the statement, which was published Tuesday on the bar's website.
Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules
Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
Paul Haggis Allowed to Argue Church of Scientology Is Behind Rape Lawsuit, Judge Rules
A judge ruled on Friday that director Paul Haggis will be allowed to argue at his upcoming civil trial that the Church of Scientology is behind a rape allegation against him. Haggis is accused of raping publicist Haleigh Breest after a premiere in New York in January 2013. She sued him in 2017, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Haggis has claimed that the encounter was consensual, and that rape charge came in retaliation for his decision to leave the church and to become a vocal critic of it. Breest’s attorneys sought to block Haggis from pursuing...
Ghislaine Maxwell Compares Her Experiences While On Suicide Watch To 'Concentration Camps'
Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up on her allegedly harrowing experiences at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), explaining she feels much safer since being transferred from the New York jail to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida. Last December, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with former lover Jeffrey Epstein to abuse a number of teenager girls and was later sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars, which she is expected to spend FCI Tallahassee. "As you are aware, there was a woman who made a threat, said she had a plan to murder me as I was sleeping," Maxwell said...
January 6 defendants are asking to be sent to Guantanamo Bay rather than continue enduring 'diabolical' DC jail conditions
The group of 34 inmates in a Friday letter complained about inadequate meals, limited attorney access, and guards sporting "Democrat" attire.
Email reveals FBI was warned about ‘sympathetic’ agents after Jan 6 as law enforcement comes under scrutiny
A week after a mob breached the halls of Congress to reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, the man who is now the deputy director of the FBI received an email with a warning that a “sizeable percentage” of agents among the bureau’s ranks were “sympathetic” to the rioters and unlikely to hold them accountable.The name of the sender is redacted, and the email came from an external source, not from an email with an address linked to the bureau.But the message speaks to a looming question throughout the House select committee’s investigation into the attack on...
Ohio Man Admits Plotting to Carry Out Mass Shooting of Women
While plotting the mass murder, the man wrote a note signed as being from "your hopeful friend and murderer."
Attorney complains about ‘unsanitary’ cell conditions for Weinstein
An attorney representing former film producer Harvey Weinstein complained to a judge Tuesday about the “almost medieval” conditions his client is facing in a temporary holding cell before he is taken back to jail while on trial on sex-related charges involving five women. One of Weinstein’s lawyers, Mark...
Ohio judge removed after being accused of 100-plus instances of misconduct
An Ohio judge was suspended indefinitely from her position on Tuesday after being accused of over 100 instances of misconduct, including lying and wrongfully waiving fines for defendants. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to suspend Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, over "unprecedented" behavior demonstrating a severe "abuse" of power....
Disabled Indian former professor to stay in jail after top court suspends acquittal
India’s Supreme Court has suspended a judgment by a lower court that acquitted a former Delhi University professor arrested over alleged links to left-wing extremists.The academician GN Saibaba, who is paralysed from the waist down due to a post-polio paralytic condition, was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged links to the banned rebel outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist) under the contentious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and recruiting others to join the unit.The UAPA act has been criticised as a tool used to take arbitrary action against government critics, including activists, lawyers, journalists, and...
Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby
This is a story about how one U.S. Marine became fiercely determined to bring home an Afghan war orphan, and praised it as an act of Christian faith to save her.
Air Force airman faked racist texts against himself, Air Force says
A U.S. Air Force airman caught viral attention in May after sharing texts allegedly showing he was passed up for a special assignment because of the color of his skin. Now, Air Force investigators are saying the Airman faked the racist texts, and the airman is facing punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).
