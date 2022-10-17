Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
Look: Tennessee Fans Suffers Serious Injury While Celebrating Alabama Upset
What would you do if your favorite team beat their rival for the first time in 16 years? Many fans might scream, while others may choose to light up their favorite cigar or even carry goal posts into a nearby river. But one Tennessee fan, elated after watching his Volunteers knock off ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News
Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
Was Tennessee hit on Alabama football's Bryce Young targeting? What Nick Saban said should be examined
Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young was standing in the pocket in the second quarter of Saturday's 52-49 loss at Tennessee and launched a pass. Within a second after Young threw it, Omari Thomas crashed into the quarterback, the Tennessee defensive lineman's helmet making contact with Young's helmet, specifically the facemask. Thomas knocked him to the ground in the process. ...
Paul Finebaum cautions Tennessee, reveals biggest test moving forward for Josh Heupel
SEC Network host Paul Finebaum joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic to break down the effects of Tennessee’s win over Alabama on Saturday and shared a word of caution for the Volunteers. Although Josh Heupel managed to topple the Crimson Tide, it’s not all smooth sailing from here.
atozsports.com
One Vols fan paid a huge price while watching Tennessee beat Alabama
The Tennessee Vols shocked the CFB world this past weekend when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. It was a long time coming for the Vols. Some young Tennessee fans had never seen their favorite team beat Alabama. Now, they have, and it was one of the best college football...
Paul Finebaum explains how Tennessee could still miss out on the College Football Playoff
While fans are still joyous over last weekend’s victory over Alabama, Paul Finebaum is cautioning them not to buy their College Football Playoff tickets just yet. Joining the crew on Get Up on ESPN, Finebaum explained how the Volunteers could still miss out on the dance, even if their resume is impeccable right now.
5-star QB high on Florida following visit, moves up commitment date
Florida’s top quarterback target in the class of 2024, DJ Lagway, was in Gainesville over the weekend to see the Gators take on the LSU Tigers. Despite witnessing a UF loss, Lagway had an amazing time on his visit, according to On3‘s Sam Spiegelman. “Florida this weekend was...
Gators commit T.J. Searcy eyeing visit to surging SEC program
Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy has attended several games inside the Swamp this fall.
Nick Saban Calls for Consistency in Officiating
A pass interference call wiped out a crucial interception for the Crimson Tide in the loss at Tennessee.
Look: Joel Klatt Reacts To Tennessee's Upset Win Over Alabama
Tennessee shook up the college football landscape with its epic 52-49 win over Alabama on Saturday. But one college football analyst isn't ready to declare Tennessee a legitimate national title contender yet. On his radio show, Fox's Joel Klatt said Monday that he believes Tennessee will be ...
Resetting the College Football Playoff Picture
Examining the sport’s top contenders and their road to the final four.
Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers
A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 7
Week 7 games dramatically shook up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 8, which features another large slate of consequential top-25 games. Alabama’s takedown at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers...
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Pick For Best College Football Team This Season
After Tennessee shocked the college football world by upsetting Alabama 52-49 last week, there are only nine Power Five teams who remain undefeated this season. Among these nine teams, eight are ranked inside the top ten of the most recent Associated Press Top 25. While there has been some ...
Lane Kiffin shared funny Nick Saban meme
Lane Kiffin has toned down his Nick Saban trolling in recent months, but he couldn’t help but share a meme on his Twitter account over the weekend. Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels beat Auburn 48-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Meanwhile, Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost 52-49 to Tennessee for their first defeat of the season.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX. Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: UCLA will cover, other best bets
It’s already Week 8 in the college football season!. Last weekend, the home teams handled their business in big spots, and now it's time to look ahead to how the home teams will fare this week. My Ducks are at home this week. Are they one of the teams...
