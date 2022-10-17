ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama, Tennessee Referee News

Alabama fans unaccustomed to handling defeat are taking the time-honored path of blaming the referees. On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers earned a 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Along with allowing 567 total yards, Alabama got penalized 17 times for 130 yards. The home team, on the other hand, got six flags for 39 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Was Tennessee hit on Alabama football's Bryce Young targeting? What Nick Saban said should be examined

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young was standing in the pocket in the second quarter of Saturday's 52-49 loss at Tennessee and launched a pass. Within a second after Young threw it, Omari Thomas crashed into the quarterback, the Tennessee defensive lineman's helmet making contact with Young's helmet, specifically the facemask. Thomas knocked him to the ground in the process. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers

A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had  re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Sports

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin shared funny Nick Saban meme

Lane Kiffin has toned down his Nick Saban trolling in recent months, but he couldn’t help but share a meme on his Twitter account over the weekend. Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels beat Auburn 48-34 on Saturday to remain unbeaten. Meanwhile, Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost 52-49 to Tennessee for their first defeat of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX. Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.
IOWA CITY, IA

