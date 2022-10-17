Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Signing Aaron Judge May Be Focus Instead Of Trea Turner
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees remain alive in the postseason, but free agency rumors persisted throughout the season after he rejected a contract extension worth a reported seven years and $213.5 million at his Opening Day deadline. By all accounts, Judge and his agent, Page Odle, maintained their...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks is left CRUSHED by season-ending knee injury, saying 'I want to be a part' of Bombers' postseason run, but 'I just got to watch from the sidelines'
New York Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks will miss the remainder of the postseason due to a left knee injury, as the despondent slugger revealed after Tuesday's season-saving victory. Hicks exited Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians following a collision with rookie shortstop Oswaldo...
NLCS Game 2: Phillies fall to Padres; series tied 1-1
The San Diego Padres defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-5 in Game 2 to tie the NLCS series 1-1 Wednesday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
David Murphy: Phillies manager Rob Thomson had no answers in an epic meltdown against Padres in Game 2 of NLCS
SAN DIEGO — The best you can do is give Rob Thomson credit for time served. The manager has pushed a lot of the right buttons over the last five months, on the field and off. He is one of the big reasons the Phillies found themselves where they did Wednesday, up by two runs, an ace starting pitcher on the mound, a mere four and a half innings away from taking a 2-0 lead for the right to represent the National League in the World Series. He has earned some degree of the benefit of the doubt.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels hitting coaches Reed, Mallee will not return in 2023
Hitting coach Jeremy Reed and assistant hitting coach John Mallee will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season. The team confirmed the decisions Wednesday. Reed has been the Angels' hitting coach since 2019, serving for four seasons under three managers after spending two years as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. Mallee was his assistant for the past three seasons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Returns to Yankees’ Starting Lineup For Game 1 of ALCS
After getting benched for two elimination games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the Yankees' starting lineup for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Kiner-Falefa is starting at shortstop, hitting eighth for the Yankees as they open the ALCS in Houston, facing Justin Verlander and the...
Kyle Schwarber hits a 119.7mph 488-foot drive as Philadelphia Phillies draw first blood in NLCS clash with the San Diego Padres as solo home runs from the left fielder and Bryce Harper seal 2-0 win
Juan Soto, Manny Machado and unlikely star Trent Grisham went silent for the San Diego Padres, giving the Petco Park faithful little to cheer for in the city's first NL Championship Series appearance since 1998. The Padres eked out just one hit against Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There's a new bird in town. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS
When Justin Verlander was laboring and needed 45 pitches to get through two innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker was worried he’d have to go to his bullpen early. Instead, the veteran ace buckled down and found a groove, striking out 11 in six strong innings to lead Houston over the New York Yankees 4-2 in their AL Championship Series opener Wednesday night.
Augusta Free Press
Former Washington Nationals stars Bryce Harper, Juan Soto meet up in NLCS
Philadelphia’s Cinderella run continued into the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, as the sixth-seeded Phillies knocked off the Padres in Game 1 in San Diego, 2-0. All-Star slugger Bryce Harper launched a solo shot off of Padres starter Yu Darvish in the fourth inning — his third home...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Patriots’ Early Pick?
No matter who the New England Patriots move into the future with in the franchise quarterback role ... and there's an increasingly legitimate case that such a controversy is brewing ... observers are starting to agree that they're going need to upgrade their weapons cache. Surely, some fans of the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Phillies erupt for four second-inning runs
The Philadelphia Phillies had luck on their side in the second inning. It wasn't a big hit that began to bury the San Diego Padres, it was the sun and bloop hits. It all started with a rematch: Bryce Harper versus Blake Snell, the first time the duo faced each other since Snell broke Harper's hand with a pitch in late June. Looking for revenge, Harper forced an at-bat in which Snell threw more pitches to the Phillies' four-hole hitter, than he had the whole first inning.
FOX Sports
NL Championship Series Top Plays: Phillies shutout Padres in Game 1
The National League Championship Series is underway, as the Philadelphia Phillies took down the host San Diego Padres in Game 1. Here are the top plays from Tuesday. Bryce Harper smacked a pitch to right-center field in the top of the first inning, but Cronenworth made a phenomenal diving play, getting the ball over to first base before Harper touched the bag for the third out. Had Cronenworth not made the play, Kyle Schwarber would've scored from third base.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Self-Scout Reveals Bigger Issue Than Special Teams or Second-Half Scoring
The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL over the first six games of the season, something validated by being the league’s only remaining unbeaten at 6-0 and through film work. According to Pro Football Focus, which grades 13 different categories each and every week, Philadelphia has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Enjoying Freedom Off Edge, Uchenna Nwosu Unlocking Full Potential With Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - When Uchenna Nwosu opted to sign with the Seahawks as a free agent in March, he had numerous reasons for choosing to make the transition to the Pacific Northwest. Born and raised in Carson, California, Nwosu played high school football at Narbonne High School, starred collegiately at...
osoblanco.org
Is Edmundo Sosa Related to Sammy Sosa? Family Links Details Explained
Edmundo Sosa and Sammy Sosa are famous baseball players, and they both play the same game and have the same surname. But they did not have any genealogical relationship, and both officially confirmed it; Edmundo is a Panamanian professional baseball player for the major league baseball team St. Louis Cardinals. Sammy Sosa is a former Dominican-American professional baseball player. He is one of the only three National League players with a record of 160 RBI in a single season in 1990. Sammy has played in more than 19 seasons as a Major league baseball for the Chicago Cubs teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
