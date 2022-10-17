ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I lost my engagement ring in the sand — I’m so lucky my photographer found it

By Brooke Kato
 2 days ago

Life’s a beach, especially for this couple.

A duo’s dream photo shoot to commemorate their engagement turned sour when the diamond ring soared through the air and landed somewhere in the sand.

The pair, who run a joint TikTok account as T&Kay, racked up nearly 15 million views on a clip of their misfortune, showing themselves, friends, family and even strangers on their hands and knees sifting through sand on the shore.

“That’s me, you’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation,” the audio plays over the TikTok video, which even shows the exact moment the ring flies out of the box her fiancé’s hand. In her excitement, the woman tackled her soon-to-be hubby into the sand, which prompted the ring to tumble out and onto the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDEIS_0icHi9xE00
The photographer caught the horrifying moment the ring flew out of the box and into the sand.
TikTok/tandkay021

Using colanders, their hands and, eventually, a metal detector, the group frantically searched through the sand for the glittering diamond, fighting the slowly rising tide and setting sun.

“That’s how you know you did it right. You get a funny story to tell the kids,” one user commented.

@tandkay021

I cant make this up. We were doing engagement photos and this happens !!!! #badluck #cantmakethisup #this #proposalgonewrong #ohno #sendhelp #fyp #onedayatatime

♬ son original – Olivier Giroud

“Pro tip for next time: tie a string around the ring,” advised another.

“I love that there’s a photo of it flying out of the box,” noted someone else.

“THE PICTURE OF THE RING COMING OUT OF THE BOX NOOOOO,” commented another user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtOtG_0icHi9xE00
In the clip, the couple uploaded footage of friends, family and strangers hunting for the missing ring.
TikTok/tandkay021

“PSA to people wanting any sort of photos on a beach like this, put a nice blanket down on the area and/or have the ring tied in the box!” offered one viewer.

“Nope, nope, nope. That ring would never leave my finger again,” wrote someone else.

The photographer used previous images in an attempt to find where the ring would have landed, and they even tried to use a metal detector. Two hours later, after fighting the rising tide and praying the ring wouldn’t be washed away into the ocean, the photographer found the ring using just her hands and her phone’s flashlight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZGTt_0icHi9xE00
At one point, they even tried a metal detector, although it turned out to be slightly faulty.
TikTok/tandkay021

“The photographer found it,” the pair later revealed in a different clip with more than 378,000 views, as the soon-to-be-wife was fighting through tears. “I’m so happy.”

“Photographers have good eyes!!!!” the caption read. “Not only did her family come to the rescue they also stayed very later in the dark and cold. I’m so lucky.”

While viewers joked it was a “test” for the betrothed duo, others begged to see the stunning bling . Meanwhile, the relieved couple uploaded multiple clips, even asking their followers who was to “ blame ” for the case of the lost ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MicT_0icHi9xE00
Viewers begged to see the ring — which was thankfully discovered by the photographer.
TikTok/tandkay021

“It was definitely an accident but I’d have to say you for jumping on him even though it was all out of love an excitement!” one user wrote.

“Her for sure. Rest well king,” quipped someone else.

“Him, for not being able to handle your excitement,” said another.

