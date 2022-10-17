ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man hurls glass bottle at Little Italy vendor in bizarre tirade: ‘Children sell lemonade!’

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A man chucked a glass bottle at a vendor peddling lemonade at the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy, screaming, “Children sell lemonade!” police say.

The bizarre incident took place Sept. 16, but the NYPD just released video Sunday showing the suspect in the attack and asking the public for help with identifying him.

According to the NYPD, the 29-year-old victim was selling refreshments to festival-goers shortly before 11 p.m. when he was accosted by the angry man.

The sourpuss screamed at him, then grabbed a glass bottle and hurled it at the vendor’s face, leaving him with cuts, cops said.

The unnamed victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police are searching for the man in the ball cap who is suspected of throwing a glass bottle at a drinks vendor after making fun of him for selling lemonade.
DCPI
The assault took place Sept. 16 at the Feast of San Gennaro in Little Italy, with the suspect yelling at the vendor that “children sell lemonade.”
DCPI
The 29-year-old victim was hit with the bottle in the face and suffered cuts that required hospitalization.
DCPI

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene on foot. As of Monday, no arrests have been announced.

Manhattan’s famed annual Feast of San Gennaro, which celebrates the patron saint of Naples, wrapped up Sept. 25.

