San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou. After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?. After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer. “He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Enjoying Freedom Off Edge, Uchenna Nwosu Unlocking Full Potential With Seahawks
RENTON, Wash. - When Uchenna Nwosu opted to sign with the Seahawks as a free agent in March, he had numerous reasons for choosing to make the transition to the Pacific Northwest. Born and raised in Carson, California, Nwosu played high school football at Narbonne High School, starred collegiately at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward Return to 49ers Practice
Finally some good news for the San Francisco 49ers. Trent Williams (ankle), Nick Bosa (groin), and Jimmie Ward (hand) will be limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Jason Verrett is also back in practice as a full participant. The fact that these players are able to give it a go in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watkins Designated for Return from Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice on Wednesday. Officially, he remains on injured reserve, and the team has 21 days to add him to the 53-man man roster. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards, including a 55-yarder, during the Week 2...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart
The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Select QB Will Levis, DL Bryan Bresee in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
In several early 2023 NFL mock drafts, the Lions are selecting their next franchise quarterback within the first five picks. The Draft Network came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Sunday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 3 overall and at No. 21 overall (via the Rams).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal Expects to Return This Season
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie DeMarvin Leal was a surprise Injured Reserve placement over the weekend, shutting the defensive end down for the time being. However, according to Steelers Now's Alan Saunders, Leal expects to return this season. Saunders reports Leal has surgery on his meniscus after aggravating his knee...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
While the Buffalo Bills continue to steamroll through the regular season, there's always someone who has an eye towards the future. The next NFL Draft is just six months away, and the Bills will have a chance to continue building a championship team ... or shoring up a team to defend the Super Bowl title.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Blasts Players, Questions Motivation
View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Buccaneers’ 20–18 loss in Pittsburgh that dropped them to 3–3 on the season, coach Todd Bowles questioned his team’s motivation in a scathing appraisal of the game. “We didn’t take them lightly, No. 1,” Bowles said...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zeke ‘Pride’: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brian Flores Won’t Provide Steelers Much Help Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
