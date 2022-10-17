PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7, a familiar foe for one of their more notable assistant coaches. Brian Flores found his way to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Since then, he's filed a lawsuit against the organization for discrimination and has brought it to light that the team may have been trying to tank while he was head coach.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO