Uganda locks down districts as ebola spreads

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
 2 days ago

Uganda has ordered two areas of the country into lockdown amid a terrifying outbreak of deadly ebola.

Houses of worship and entertainment venues have been shuttered in the east African nation’s Kassanda district about 20 miles from the capital of Kampala, as well as in the neighboring district of Mubende.

Curfews were imposed in both districts, too, as were limitations on travel in and out of the region.

“These are temporary measures to control the spread of ebola,” Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a televised address as he announced the moves Saturday. “We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time.”

Red Cross workers doff PPE after burying a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda.
Luke Dray/Getty Images
Red Cross workers carry a body bag containing a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola.
Luke Dray/Getty Images
Emergency response teams, isolation centers and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district.
Luke Dray/Getty Images

The measures are expected to be in place for at least the next three weeks.

Kassanda and Mubende — two of Uganda’s 136 political districts — have been the epicenter of a month-old ebola outbreak in the country.

The often fatal hemorrhagic disease has already claimed 19 lives since the first case was detected in late September.

Luke Dray/Getty Images
Houses of worship and entertainment venues have been shuttered in the east African nation’s Kassanda district.
Luke Dray/Getty Images

There are currently believed to be 58 cases in the country, according to Ugandan officials.

The current cases are made up of the so-called Sudan strain of the ebola virus, a relatively rare variant that last reared its head in Uganda in 2012.

Uganda also saw an outbreak of the deadlier Zaire strain of the virus in 2019.

The travel restrictions come as at least one infected man from the locked-down regions traveled to a Kampala hospital for treatment before dying earlier this month.

With Post Wires

