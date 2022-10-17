ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

SECU pays grocery bills for 100 surprised shoppers at Redner's Markets

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Last Thursday, 100 random shoppers at local Redner’s Markets were surprised to find out their grocery bills were being paid for.

Staff members from SECU, Maryland's largest credit union, made their way out to stores in Bel Air, Dundalk and Joppatowne, as part of their third annual Kindness Connects Campaign.

In total more than $6,600 in grocery bills were paid for. SECU's goal is to inspire 250,000 acts of kindness, which would equal one for every member.

Throughout the month of October, SECU is offering anyone in the community a free Kindness Kit.

Each comes with inspirational ideas and items meant to spark acts of kindness, such as postcards, flower seeds and stickers.

For every Kindness Kit requested, the SECU MD Foundation will donate $5 or up to $50,000 to Special Olympics Maryland and Kennedy Krieger Institute.

To request a Kindness Kit, click here or pick one up at any local SECU Financial Center .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

