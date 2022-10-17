Firefighters called to house fire in northern Lehigh County, man trapped inside rescued

Lehigh County firefighters were called out Monday morning for a report of a fire at a manufactured home with authorities rescuing a man trapped inside.

Fire broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. on the 6200 block of Quincy Court in Washington Township, according to a county emergency dispatcher.

The dispatcher said Neffs Volunteer Fire Company firefighters were called. He did not have further information, and a call to the fire station was not returned.

The fire went to a second alarm for additional manpower, as smoke could be seen coming out of the structure.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said two troopers assisted the male homeowner out of the residence and that he was transported to a local hospital. A dog died inside the house, he added.

While a state police fire marshal is still investigating the incident, Branosky said the origin of the fire was from the kitchen stove area.

The home, south of Slatington, is part of Glencrest Mobile Home Park of Fogelsville, which is part of Valley Community Management in Allen Township, according to online records. No one at either location could be reached for comment.