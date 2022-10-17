ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Travel Maven

This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
AMBLER, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness

EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Marilyn Johnson

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022

Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
ALBURTIS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA

