4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Pennsylvania, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Keystone State? It appears that Pennsylvania's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Ambler is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
thevalleyledger.com
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happiness
EASTON, Pa. – It’s time again to get ready to pig out and go hog wild: PA Bacon Fest (#pabaconfest) returns to Downtown Easton Nov. 5-6 for its 11th year as one of the most highly regarded food festivals in the mid-Atlantic region. Named one of the country’s...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Oct. 21-27)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
Award-Winning Restaurateurs Team Up for New Bethlehem Tap & Tavern
The concept, dubbed Flying Pig, originated in New Jersey but has a unique resonance for the Bethlehem community.
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022
Restaurateur Dave Magrogan is preparing to open his ninth Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, this one to be located at 51 Town Center Drive within the Providence Town Center in Collegeville, PA, in the former Champp’s space. The expansive 8,000-square-foot outpost – the first new restaurant Dave Magrogan will open since the pandemic began, is set to open November 8, 2022.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Across the River from Bucks County, This Vintage Store is a Great Destination for Locals and Visitors
Just a walk over a bridge from Bucks County, a vintage store in a nearby town is full of incredible clothing and oddities for all customers. Erica Moody wrote about the unique spot for Philadelphia Magazine. Bear Bone Vintage, located at 14 Church Street in Lambertville, NJ, is right across...
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
Karl Stirner Arts Trail bridge officially renamed in Easton dedication ceremony
Since it opened in 2012, the Karl Stirner Arts Trail has drawn many Eastonians and nearby visitors to the Bushkill Creek-side path who probably wonder how the various sculptures wound up there. Fortunately, that’ll no longer be the case after the City of Easton installed a plaque dedicating the trail’s...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country.Image via Plumsteadville Inn. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
Holley Ross Pottery to close at the end of October
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — For more than three decades, Christine Piazzi has been decorating this showroom and greeting customers who walk through the doors here at Holley Ross Pottery in Greene Township. She started at the shop when she was just 14 years old. "This has been a kind...
