ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delaware.gov

Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek to Provide Fall Fishing Opportunities

Rainbow trout were stocked today in White Clay Creek by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife for fall and winter angling opportunities. /DNREC graphic by Duane Raver. Trout were stocked in White Clay Creek in northern New Castle County today to provide anglers opportunities to fish for trout in the fall and winter, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout were stocked from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to Newark.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Issues Statement on Wilmington Learning Collaborative

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Wilmington Learning Collaborative:. “Thank you to the members of the Christina, Brandywine, and Red Clay school boards for their historic and unanimous agreement to create the Wilmington Learning Collaborative,” said Governor Carney. “This is just the start of our work together to ensure we are empowering educators, school leaders, families, and communities, with a laser focus on doing right by children in Wilmington. We would not be here without the strong support of so many educators, school leaders, families, advocates, and community members. Working together we can make sure every child in Wilmington is able to succeed. Now the hard work begins.”
WILMINGTON, DE
delaware.gov

BMW Championship Attendance Surpasses 126,000

WILMINGTON, Del. – Attendance at August’s BMW Championship surpassed 126,000 over four days, delivering a welcome lift to Delaware businesses and boosting the state’s profile as a place to stay and play. Tournament organizers said this week that cumulative attendance reached 126,802 for the event at Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, DE
delaware.gov

American Archives Month: Updating Our Past

Our state archives, one of the oldest, began as the Division of Public Records in 1905. Our first bid to save public records was long said to have been in 1818, but a project to digitize old legislative records – funded by a grant from the National Historic Publications and Records Commission – just found this earlier proposal, introduced in January 1787, to create a state archive.
KENT COUNTY, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy