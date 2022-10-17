WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Wilmington Learning Collaborative:. “Thank you to the members of the Christina, Brandywine, and Red Clay school boards for their historic and unanimous agreement to create the Wilmington Learning Collaborative,” said Governor Carney. “This is just the start of our work together to ensure we are empowering educators, school leaders, families, and communities, with a laser focus on doing right by children in Wilmington. We would not be here without the strong support of so many educators, school leaders, families, advocates, and community members. Working together we can make sure every child in Wilmington is able to succeed. Now the hard work begins.”

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 8 HOURS AGO