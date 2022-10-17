Read full article on original website
Related
Butter boards give way to hummus, whipped cheese and dessert boards: 'Evolved into its own'
Butter boards have become a viral food trend on social media and now other charcuterie-like dishes are being made with hummus, cheese dips, dessert spreads and more.
Delish
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Times Gazette
Soft and fluffy sandwich loaf bread
In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend and great cook Patricia Nicholes. For those of you that are intimidated by making bread, you can do this. If I can, you can, so let’s make it. I love homemade bread with butter. It’s great by itself...
KXAN
18 best family Halloween costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Halloween night and the rest of the Halloween season are observed in many ways. Some people view it as an opportunity to wear something elaborate and terrifying. Some observe Halloween and the days after as part of religious tradition. And some view Halloween as a purely fun event to share with children. This last celebration style requires costumes that are family-friendly and not scary in the slightest. However, that doesn't mean you can't go all out or have some fun with what you wear.
KXAN
Everything you need to make apple cider
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the leaves begin to turn and the days get chilly and short, your thoughts naturally turn to seasonal food and drink that remind you of harvest time. One of the most characteristic drinks of fall is apple cider. Whether served chilled on a sunny fall day or warmed with a cinnamon stick by the fire, apple cider is autumn captured in a glass.
KXAN
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks off second annual Holiday Beauty Haul on Oct. 24
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. In 2021, Amazon held its first annual Holiday Beauty Haul. It featured a wide array of beauty and self-care products. This year, we’ve discovered there will be a second, and the dates will range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. However, some products are already on sale. Here are the best discounted beauty and personal care products you can shop right now.
Allrecipes.com
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Combine warm milk, molasses, and yeast in a small bowl and stir together until combined. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and 4 1/2 cups of the flour to the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add milk mixture, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; add remaining 1/4 cup flour 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Comments / 0