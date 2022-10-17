Read full article on original website
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park Hotel Opens in in Brooklyn, New York
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park, located at 928 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The hotel is owned by Mahesh Ratanji and features 67 total guestrooms. The Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park is a new construction hotel featuring a...
bkreader.com
Cumbe Presents: ‘Dance for Joy!’ Immersive, Donation-Based Workshops
Cumbe, the center for African Diaspora dance, invites community members to join in an immersive dance experience and learn about the different styles of dance from their instructors. Community members across all income levels are invited to join the donation-based classes, with a suggested donation of $5-$35. The “Dance for...
fox5ny.com
Sean 'Diddy' Combs surprises students at Bronx Charter school
NEW YORK - It was a day some kids in the Bronx will never forget after the co-founder of their charter school Sean "Diddy" Combs, surprised them. Tuesday's visit was the first since the rapper and entrepreneur donated $1 million to Capital Preparatory Bronx Charter School, which opened its doors for the fall 2020 school year during the height of COVID.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Follows Ghostface Killah By Launching Coffee Company With His Father & Son
Jadakiss is following in the footsteps of his New York brethren Ghostface Killah and launching his own coffee brand called Kiss Café with his son and father. The Yonkers, New York native shared the news on his Instagram page with a video showing himself, his son Jaewon Phillips and his dad Bob Phillips getting ready for a photo shoot to promote the new brand.
Music legend Sean Combs makes surprise visit to Bronx high schoolers
Sean Combs understands the importance of a good education for inner city children and is willing to invest in their future to ensure they have a chance at success.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
bkreader.com
Sake Flights Come to Ichiran Brooklyn, the Introvert-Friendly Ramen Spot in Bushwick
Ramen lovers can now sip on three unique types of sake with their noodles, thanks to the introduction of a new sake flight at Ichiran Brooklyn. The Tonkotsu ramen restaurant — known for catering to introverts, with individualized booths — recently introduced the flight to the menu of its Brooklyn location, giving the diners of Kings County a chance to dip their toes into the world of sake.
Curbed
A Maximalist Condo in the Bronx That’s All About Freedom
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.
Commercial Observer
Laundromat Laundry Bee Headed to Bronx Multifamily Building
Douglaston Development cleaned up with its latest lease at its Bronx residential property at 3254 White Plains Road. The laundromat Laundry Bee inked a 15-year deal for 6,200 square feet at the base of the eight-story building in the Allerton neighborhood of the Bronx, according to the landlord. Asking rent...
bkreader.com
After $250K Donation from Brooklyn Nets, BK Nonprofit Unveils Updated Technology Hub
On Monday, Brooklyn nonprofit Digital Girl Inc. unveiled its newly renovated technology hub, made possible after a $250,000 donation from the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and Webull — the teams’ official jersey partner — covering computers and a three-dimensional printer. The hub, located inside the Major...
Gone but not forgotten. Resource fair honors Bronx veteran
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Leroy “Archie” Archible is gone but not forgotten, after not only serving in the Marines during the Korean War but his community in the Bronx. “If he was here now, he would be so happy because this is what he fought for,” said Rosetta Archible, Leroy’s daughter. Leroy Archible passed away […]
fox5ny.com
Fox For Students program donates classroom supplies to NYC school
NEW YORK - Students and teachers opened brand-new boxes of school supplies at I.S. 49 Berta Dreyfus on Staten Island on Tuesday. Fox Corporation donated these school supplies as part of its Fox For Students program and partnership with the nonprofit Kids In Need Foundation. The boxes of supplies were...
Little Bangladesh’ street co-naming held in Brooklyn
Elected officials and Kensington community leaders celebrated the co-naming of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn as "Little Bangladesh" on Sunday.
Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon dead at 75
NEW YORK CITY — Robert Gordon, a pioneer of the rockabilly revivalist movement of the 1970s and 1980s, died Tuesday in New York City at the age of 75. Gordon’s record label, Cleopatra Records, confirmed the musician’s death to Variety without providing a cause of death. “Cleopatra...
bkmag.com
Brooklyn is finally repped again in the new season of ‘Real Housewives of New York’
Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City” has been left without Brooklyn representation ever since the great Alex McCord left the show more than a decade ago. Thankfully, that’s about to change. Dumbo resident Sai De Silva is joining the rebooted show, the network announced at...
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
bkreader.com
Adams Unveils New Plan to Tackle Garbage Mountains
New York has become defined by an unsightly image: Mounds of trash bags blocking sidewalks, rotting in the sun and attracting rats. It’s common enough that many have used the hashtag #TrashCity to vent their frustration with the smelly sidewalks. But the struggle may soon be a thing of...
2 men rob Brooklyn supermarket of $5K in cash
The NYPD is searching for two men wanted for robbing a Brooklyn supermarket on Monday evening, making away with thousands in cash.
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
NY1
Son convicted in dad's Bronx murder-for-hire death
A man accused of hiring a hitman to kill his real estate magnate father at a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx in 2018 has been found guilty, prosecutors say. A jury convicted Anthony Zottola, 44, of successfully orchestrating a “murder-for-hire” plot to kill his father Sylvester Zottola, 71, in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said in a press release.
