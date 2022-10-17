Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO