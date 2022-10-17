ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Crews battle house fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lumberton man charged after stepdad found dead in yard: Deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Lumberton man Wednesday in relation to the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton. Patrick K. McMillan, 47, is charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff's office said McMillian is Strickland's stepson. On Oct. 11...
LUMBERTON, NC
wfxb.com

HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident

The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
SOCASTEE, SC
WBTW News13

Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Repairs underway on broken Florence fire hydrants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews spent much of Wednesday repairing two broken fire hydrants along Pine Needles Road in West Florence. The city's public works department finished the valve installation on one of the hydrants which prevent system disruption. Crews discovered the hydrants were out of service while battling...
FLORENCE, SC

