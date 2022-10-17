Read full article on original website
wpde.com
1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
wpde.com
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
WMBF
Horry County police locate woman reported missing, endangered
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County located a woman who was reported missing Wednesday. The Horry County Police Department said 29-year-old Dorian Hernandez was found after going missing from an area outside Myrtle Beach. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WMBF
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
Endangered woman missing from Myrtle Beach area found safe, Horry County Police Department says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An endangered woman missing from the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday afternoon was found safe, according to the Horry County Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Crews battle house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a home in Marion County on Tuesday. Crews responded at about 3 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Byars Street, according to Marion Fire & Rescue, which fought the fire along with Marion Rural Fire. Additional information was not immediately […]
wpde.com
1-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by a car Tuesday evening on Faith Road just outside of the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said the baby was just two months...
South Carolina man charged with murder after person found dead in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said. Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 […]
wpde.com
'Fault of machinery' contributed to North Myrtle Beach boat fire, explosion, report says
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A boat fire that injured several, including a toddler, in North Myrtle Beach, was partly caused by a "fault of machinery," according to a report. An official with the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that there were three adults and one toddler...
Horry County police continue to investigate reported shooting in Socastee on Saturday
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after a reported shooting incident on Saturday in Socastee that led to a brief police chase, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. No one was hurt in the incident, which began as a reported shooting near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond […]
wpde.com
Robeson Co. fireman called hero after saving family during fire
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Kenny “Tater” Caulder, Jr., 24, was just heading to work Wednesday morning when he noticed a house that was burning on Roberts Avenue at Highway 211 in the Lumberton area of Robeson County. “I just seen the house fire and didn’t see...
wpde.com
Man arrested after altercation leads to shooting in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Lake City man is charged after a shooting on Rae Street earlier this month in Florence County, according to the sheriff's office. On Oct. 15, deputies responded to a shooting and upon arrival, they confirmed that one person had been shot. While on...
wpde.com
Lumberton man charged after stepdad found dead in yard: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a Lumberton man Wednesday in relation to the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton. Patrick K. McMillan, 47, is charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff's office said McMillian is Strickland's stepson. On Oct. 11...
wfxb.com
HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident
The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
Vehicle fire closes I-74 near Maxton in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Interstate 74 near Maxton in Robeson County was closed late Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught on fire, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened at about 11:53 a.m. and the road was closed near Highway 74 Business, NCDOT said. No additional information was […]
wpde.com
Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
wpde.com
Repairs underway on broken Florence fire hydrants
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews spent much of Wednesday repairing two broken fire hydrants along Pine Needles Road in West Florence. The city's public works department finished the valve installation on one of the hydrants which prevent system disruption. Crews discovered the hydrants were out of service while battling...
911 caller gave specific details in hoax call about shooting at Myrtle Beach middle school, police report says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police rushed to Myrtle Beach Middle School on Oct. 5 after a man called 911 and said multiple children had been shot and that a suspect was still in the building, according to a police report. The report of an active shooter turned out to be hoax, one of multiple […]
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City. Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
