WBOY
WVU swimming trio earns Big 12 recognition
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.
morgantownmag.com
Time to Trounce Texas Tech
It’s been too long since the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers face the Red Raiders at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams first met in the 1938 Sun Bowl, where WVU prevailed. They didn’t meet again until 2012 and, in the 11 games they’ve played in total, WVU has managed a 6–5 edge. But the Mountaineers lost the last three games—a win is long overdue. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 2 p.m. Central, and the game airs on FS1.
WBOY
West Virginia Falls to Kansas in Four
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas in four sets to conclude a two-match homestand at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell earned her third triple-double of the campaign, tallying 18 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native’s 18 kills were good enough to lead the match.
WBOY
WVU golf wraps up Big 12 Match Play Championship
The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday. In the morning session against Baylor on Wednesday, senior Trent Tipton defeated Luke Dossey, 3&2, and junior Jackson Davenport downed Jonas Appel, 3&2. Sophomore Max Green tied Johnny Keefer. The Mountaineers lost a close 3-2-1 match to the Bears.
WBOY
Keys to the Game: Win the turnover battle against Texas Tech
Finally, the bounces went the Mountaineers’ way and they took advantage of them to pick up a huge win over Baylor. How do they keep that moving forward as they face Texas Tech?. Let’s start in the defensive backfield where, despite the win, they still allowed the Bears to...
WBOY
West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
WBOY
JMU’s late equalizer forces draw with WVU
Crooks scores third of the season, but JMU steals a point from the Mountaineers. West Virginia men’s soccer dropped points on Wednesday after James Madison scored a late game-tying goal to force a 1-1 draw. The Mountaineers are in a different mood than what they felt after their last...
WOWK
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
Texas Tech injury report for West Virginia
OL Cole Spencer (will seek medical redshirt to return next season) IR Myles Price (sprained ankle) QB Tyler Shough (been throwing more, expected to be cleared by the Baylor game on Oct. 29) RB Cam'Ron Valdez (hamstring) WR Coy Eakin (Practicing, should be able to go if needed) QB Update.
WBOY
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
WBOY
Huggins excited for new season: “We’ve gained by subtraction”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins is confident his team will be a lot better than it was in 2021-22. The Hall of Famer’s 15th season with the Mountaineers was a clear disappointment. Huggins lost much of his team from the previous season, including four starters, and had to scramble to make up the difference with a set of graduate transfers.
WBOY
Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
WBOY
Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor
Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
WBOY
Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
WDTV
Morgantown triplets featured for first birthday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln, Emilia, and Liliana Elliott turned one on October 3. The triplets were featured by Smuckers for their first birthday. Tyler and Lindsey Elliott knew they wanted three kids. However, they weren’t planning on it happening at the same time.. After an ultrasound, that’s what they found out.
morgantownmag.com
New Sports Facilities Coming at UHS
You can donate time or cash to help make the UHS Sports Complex a reality. For almost 100 years, University High School students participating in spring sports have had to travel to off-site locations for practices and games. Today, UHS spring-sport athletes drive 20 to 30 minutes on the interstate to practice on off-site fields. In addition to being a significant inconvenience for players and coaches, it’s an ongoing safety concern for administration and parents. It also negatively affects the number of students participating in spring sports.
wajr.com
New Mon County WVU Extension agent hard at work
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Betsy Thomas has been introduced as the new West Virginia University Extension’s new agriculture and natural resource agent for Monongalia County. Thomas plans to promote diversity in agriculture and research to help the industry and also get to others to try new things. “I got...
WDTV
West Virginia man receives state’s first Master Angler Award
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia angler has received the state’s first-ever Master Angler Award, a program that recognizes anglers for catching 22 fish over a wide range of species and ecosystems. Zach Adkins, an avid multi-species angler from Cabins, was given a plaque commemorating his accomplishment during...
