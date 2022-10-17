It’s been too long since the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers face the Red Raiders at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams first met in the 1938 Sun Bowl, where WVU prevailed. They didn’t meet again until 2012 and, in the 11 games they’ve played in total, WVU has managed a 6–5 edge. But the Mountaineers lost the last three games—a win is long overdue. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 2 p.m. Central, and the game airs on FS1.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO