It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
People can't get over the Queen’s real name and occupation on death certificate
Members of the public are baffled to learn the Queen's real name and the title of her occupation following the release of her death certificate. Buckingham Palace initially announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, saying at the time simply that she had 'died peacefully at Balmoral'.
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death released
Queen Elizabeth II's official cause of death was released Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate, published by National Records of Scotland, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
Dog Expert Shares Crushing News About The Queen's Corgis After Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate dog lover. She had become synonymous with the corgi, having helped launch the breed into popularity, according to the BBC. Her love for the adorable pups started at 7 years old when she fell in love with the breed and wanted one of her own. While corgis were popular in Wales at the time, they had yet to make waves in the queen's native London. However, young Elizabeth got two puppies from a breeder and the rest was history.
Queen’s beloved horse Emma wears late monarch’s scarf as she bids farewell at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
What King Charles Did to Honor Queen Elizabeth Inside Chapel That Almost Went Unnoticed
Here's the touching thing you might have missed King Charles III do at St. George's Chapel to honor his mother's tradition the day of her funeral.
Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles III during coronation, Buckingham Palace confirms
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned alongside her husband King Charles III during his coronation ceremony, Buckingham Palace has announced. The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May 2023 in Westminster Abbey, eight months after his accession to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Consort Camilla has this big change coming for her very soon
The title of Queen Consort is given to the wife of the ruling monarch. So Queen Elizabeth II made sure that Camilla gets the respect that she deserves as the wife of the King of England. In one of her addresses to the nation this year, the late monarch expressed her ‘sincere wish’ for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort after she dies.
The Palace Hopes to Quietly Drop "Consort" from Queen Camilla's Title
Looks like the Palace is attempting to make some subtle changes to Queen Consort Camilla's title: As in, she's potentially ditching the "consort" in favor of the much less wordy (and much more important-sounding) Queen Camilla. The Telegraph reports that Buckingham Palace has "steadfastly stuck" to Camilla's Queen Consort title since Queen Elizabeth's passing, but "aides hope to quietly" ditch "consort" and have Camilla's title match the "wives of Kings before her." In other words, they want her to be Queen Camilla.
A month after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Palace announced the date of King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III's coronation plans have been unveiled, following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the date of the crowning ceremony for the new King on Tuesday, October 12, announcing that the event will take place Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, where British monarchs have been crowned for the last 900 years.
You Can Tour Queen Elizabeth II’s Former Yacht
While many Royal Family enthusiasts may know about Queen Elizabeth II’s numerous former homes located throughout the U.K., there is one particular residence that is not as well known as the others: the Royal Yacht Britannia, which is open to the public for tours. The yacht — which is...
Paddington bears left as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II to be donated to a children's hospital
More than 1000 Paddington bears and other teddies that were left outside royal residences in London and Windsor by members of the public in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II will be donated to children's hospitals, Buckingham Palace revealed on Saturday. According to BBC, the bears have been professionally cleaned and will be delivered to Barnardo's children's charity, a nonprofit organization that the late monarch passed to Camilla, queen consort, in 2016. The royal family celebrated the announcement by releasing a new photograph of the queen consort, featuring the 75-year-old with some of the Paddingtons and teddy bears.
Guardsman, 18, who ‘walked beside Queen’s coffin at funeral’ found dead at barracks
A teenage guardsman who was involved in the Queen's funeral has died at an Army barracks in London.Jack Burnell-Williams, an 18-year-old member of the Household Cavalry, was found unresponsive at Hyde Park Barracks in London just before 4pm on Wednesday, the Army said.The trooper walked with the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch during her state funeral last month, according to reports.The Metropolitan Police said the death has been referred to the coroner.The force said Mr Burnell-Williams's death was unexpected but they are not treating it as suspicious.The teenager, who served in the Blues and Royals, is...
King Charles III’s goddaughter India Hicks says it was a ‘privilege’ to attend Queen’s funeral
King Charles III’s goddaughter, India Hicks, has reflected on attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and how it was a “privilege” to be there. The 55-year-old writer is the granddaughter of the Queen’s cousin Louis Mountbatten, and was a bridesmaid at Charles’ wedding to Princess Diana. She posted a photo of her and her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, on Instagram on Monday to share how meaningful it was to be a part of the Queen’s services, along with few details about the experience.
‘Wonderful’ soldier, 18, who walked alongside Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession is found dead at his barracks
A TEENAGE soldier who guarded the Queen's coffin during her funeral procession has been found dead at his barracks. Household Cavalry trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, played a key role in the royal send-off as one of the men who protected her coffin. Jack, who was part of the Blues and...
