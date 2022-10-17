ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

H2 Green Steel Closes €260M Equity Financing

H2 Green Steel, a Stockholm, Sweden-based climate-tech firm, raised €260M in Fairness funding. The spherical was led by AMF, GIC and Schaeffler, with participation from Altor. Along with already communicated investments by Hitachi Power and Kobe Metal, the shut of the spherical provides new shareholders Swedish funding firm Kinnevik,...
moneytalksnews.com

Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates

All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Reuters

Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case

ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
TheStreet

JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sounds a Warning for the Economy

The economy contracted 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. JPMorgan's CEO weighs in on the recession discussion. Many top economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers, say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
US News and World Report

Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth

ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
crowdfundinsider.com

Goldman Sachs Tops Estimates, Moves Forward with Reorganized Bank

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) topped estimates this morning, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25, handily beating analyst expectations. While the investment bank experienced significant declines in top and bottom line numbers due to the challenging economic environment, performance was welcomed by investors. According to the earnings release, Goldman reported net...
PYMNTS

BofA, AmEx Report Rising Credit Card Delinquencies

Credit card delinquency rates in the U.S. are slowly creeping upward, Bank of America and American Express reported Monday (Oct. 17). According to Seeking Alpha, Bank of America saw delinquency rates increase from 0.88% in August to 0.92% in September. Meanwhile, American Express showed credit card delinquencies at 0.9% last...
ValueWalk

Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio

The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
Markets Insider

Investors are seriously underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation - and markets could be in for a long period of negative returns for stocks and bonds, Deutsche Bank says

Markets are underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation, according to Deutsche Bank in a note. The bank pointing to persistently high inflation data, which could lead to high expectations of inflation becoming entrenched. That would prompt an even stronger rate response from the Fed, resulting in more pain for stocks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy