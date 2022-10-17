Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
H2 Green Steel Closes €260M Equity Financing
H2 Green Steel, a Stockholm, Sweden-based climate-tech firm, raised €260M in Fairness funding. The spherical was led by AMF, GIC and Schaeffler, with participation from Altor. Along with already communicated investments by Hitachi Power and Kobe Metal, the shut of the spherical provides new shareholders Swedish funding firm Kinnevik,...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
moneytalksnews.com
Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates
All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Credit Suisse pays $495 million to settle legacy U.S. case
ZURICH, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case related to mortgage-linked investments in the United States, the latest pay-out related to past blunders that have battered the Swiss bank's reputation.
Signs the mortgage market is steadying as fixed rates remain static
Average two- and five-year fixed mortgage rates have held steady for four days in a row, in signs that the home loans market could be steadying following the turmoil seen in recent weeks. Across all deposit sizes, the average rate offered on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage has now remained the...
Bank of America beats profit estimates as interest rates climb
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected 9% drop in quarterly profit, as its interest income was bolstered by rising interest rates that offset a slump in investment banking.
Wells Fargo profit falls on sales scandal costs, higher reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a 31% decline in third-quarter profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown.
JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months.
Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe
It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.
NASDAQ
EXCLUSIVE-China's state banks seen acquiring dollars in swaps market to stabilise yuan - sources
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's major state-owned banks were spotted swapping yuan for U.S. dollars in the forwards market and selling those dollars in the spot market on Monday morning, six banking sources said. The selling seemed to be aimed at stabilising the yuan CNY=CFXS, with the swaps helping...
JPMorgan CEO Dimon Sounds a Warning for the Economy
The economy contracted 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second. JPMorgan's CEO weighs in on the recession discussion. Many top economists, such as Harvard’s Larry Summers, say the economy is likely to enter a recession this year or next, thanks to the large interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
US News and World Report
Nestle Sales Soar as Price Rises Drive Growth
ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle posted its strongest nine-month sales growth in 14 years on Wednesday and raised its full-year guidance as the world's largest packaged food company lifted prices without losing many customers. The maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales, which cut out the impact of currency...
crowdfundinsider.com
Goldman Sachs Tops Estimates, Moves Forward with Reorganized Bank
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) topped estimates this morning, reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25, handily beating analyst expectations. While the investment bank experienced significant declines in top and bottom line numbers due to the challenging economic environment, performance was welcomed by investors. According to the earnings release, Goldman reported net...
BofA, AmEx Report Rising Credit Card Delinquencies
Credit card delinquency rates in the U.S. are slowly creeping upward, Bank of America and American Express reported Monday (Oct. 17). According to Seeking Alpha, Bank of America saw delinquency rates increase from 0.88% in August to 0.92% in September. Meanwhile, American Express showed credit card delinquencies at 0.9% last...
ValueWalk
Blue Chip Dividend Stocks For Your Retirement Portfolio
The world is experiencing several crises at once right now. There’s decades-high inflation that hurts the income and wealth of everyone in real terms, there’s a global energy shortage, and there’s the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. In these uncertain times, investors may want to opt...
Investors are seriously underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation - and markets could be in for a long period of negative returns for stocks and bonds, Deutsche Bank says
Markets are underpricing the risk of 70s-style stagflation, according to Deutsche Bank in a note. The bank pointing to persistently high inflation data, which could lead to high expectations of inflation becoming entrenched. That would prompt an even stronger rate response from the Fed, resulting in more pain for stocks...
Comments / 0