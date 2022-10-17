Read full article on original website
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies
Homemade country-style handheld fruit pies/Gin Lee. Handheld fruit pies look as delicious as they taste and the best part is that the centers can be filled with fresh cut fruit, canned fruit, fruit jams, jellies, and marmalades.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of the queen’s favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Soft and fluffy sandwich loaf bread
In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my good friend and great cook Patricia Nicholes. For those of you that are intimidated by making bread, you can do this. If I can, you can, so let’s make it. I love homemade bread with butter. It’s great by itself...
Jennifer Garner Uses 2 Secret Ingredients to Make Her Famous ‘Leftover Chicken Soup’
In her popular Instagram series #PretendCookingShow, Jennifer Garner shares her go-to way to repurpose leftover chicken: soup! She uses two secret ingredients to really make her recipe sing: vinegar and honey. I decided to give the popular Jennifer Garner chicken soup recipe a try—and see if her secret ingredients made...
Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls
Combine warm milk, molasses, and yeast in a small bowl and stir together until combined. Let sit until foamy, about 5 minutes. Add sugar, salt, and 4 1/2 cups of the flour to the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add milk mixture, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; add remaining 1/4 cup flour 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
Spatchcocked Sheet-Pan Turkey with Brown Sugar and Coriander
This next-level turkey has two tricks up its sleeve: dry-brining and spatchcocking. Dry-brining will ensure not only that you infuse the turkey meat with lots of flavor as the salt carries the flavors of brown sugar, thyme, coriander, pepper, and lemon zest into the meat, but also that the skin will dry out in the refrigerator, helping it crisp during roasting. That, paired with spatchcocking — which allows you to cook the turkey faster and at a higher temperature — means the skin will be the crispiest ever. You can ask your butcher to spatchcock your turkey, or use sturdy kitchen shears to remove the backbone yourself. To spatchcock a turkey, place the turkey, breast side down, on a work surface. Using sturdy shears, cut along each side of backbone, separating it from turkey; reserve for stock, or discard. Flip the turkey so the breast side is up. Using heels of your hands, firmly press against breastbone until it cracks and turkey flattens.
