Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies
Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
Tennessee Tribune
HCA Healthcare Announces $1.5 Million Donation to Fisk University
Today, HCA Healthcare announced that it will give $1.5 million to Fisk University to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. This gift is part of the organization’s larger commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). HCA Healthcare has now announced approximately $6.75 million to multiple colleges and universities towards that commitment.
