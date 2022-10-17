Today, HCA Healthcare announced that it will give $1.5 million to Fisk University to support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. This gift is part of the organization’s larger commitment to give $10 million over three years to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs). HCA Healthcare has now announced approximately $6.75 million to multiple colleges and universities towards that commitment.

