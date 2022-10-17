ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Tweets About Philadelphia Eagles Star

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant tweeted about Darius Slay during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game.

The 2022-23 NBA season will begin on October 18, which is just one day away, so it's a great time to be a sports fan.

Currently, the NFL is wrapping up Week 6, and Sunday Night Football featured an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania.

During the game, four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay picked up his third interception of the year, and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Slay.

Durant: "Big play Slay. My dog always locked @bigplay24slay "

Slay then responded to Durant after the game.

Slay: "Yes sir!!! Appreciate ya my guy"

Durant's tweet has over 17,000 likes, while Slay's has over 1,000.

The Eagles improved to 6-0, winning the game by a score of 26-17, while the Cowboys fell to 4-2.

Currently, the Eagles are in first place in the division and the only team in the NFL with an undefeated record.

As for Durant and the Nets, they are coming off a tough season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Even after the disappointing season, they should be expected to be a contender for the 2023 NBA Championship because they have Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and solid role players.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Wednesday when they host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in New York.

