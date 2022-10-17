Read full article on original website
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Slams Players After Tough Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
After a third disappointing loss in the last four weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slammed his team during Sunday’s postgame press conference. While speaking to reporters, the 58-year-old criticized his players saying they’re “living off” of the team’s Super Bowl win from two seasons ago.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Jaguars on TV
The New York Giants (5-1) are preparing to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field for a Week 7 matchup. The Giants are coming off their second consecutive comeback victory over a quality team, while the Jags are mired in a three-game losing streak. Those in the blue...
CBS News
'That's the one that's really churning me up': Harbaugh laments fateful illegal formation call against Giants
-- The Baltimore Ravens are left wondering Monday how they coughed up yet another lead in a game they likely should have won. Critics could point to any number of penalties, turnovers, mental lapses or play calls from Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. On Monday, head coach...
Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what’s ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh’s season spiraling downward. The coach who loves to point out there’s nothing “mystical” about the game he’s dedicated his life to might want to reconsider that stance after one of the more trying weeks of his 16-year tenure. How else to explain a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay and Tom Brady on Sunday, which ended a four-game losing streak and offered something akin to hope, an element that threatened to disappear following the franchise’s worst loss since 1989 the week before at Buffalo?
Augusta Free Press
Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action
Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more. With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/20/22)
It is Thursday, October 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are bruised and banged up but preparing for the Week 7 Baltimore game this weekend. The injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. The Browns and Ravens are evenly matched because...
Yardbarker
Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami
Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
Washington Examiner
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can't remember what happened after brutal hit
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he does not remember the moments immediately after he was hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during a game last month. Tagovailoa addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since the Sept. 29 incident, giving insight into the frightening hit that...
Minkah Fitzpatrick heads to adopted home to face former team when Steelers play Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick appreciated south Florida enough that he made it his permanent offseason home, even if he lasted less than 17 months on the roster of south Florida’s NFL team. But while Fitzpatrick surely has racked up the miles flying back and forth from Pittsburgh to that area over...
Yardbarker
Amani Oruwariye: 'It Hurt Me To My Core' Not Playing
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Coming off of a career-best season, the expectations were higher entering 2022, as Oruwariye recorded six interceptions in 2021. During training camp, the coaching staff had levied expectations that the 26-year-old defensive back would work toward...
Tua Tagovailoa Speaks Out After Head Injury In Dolphins-Bengals Game
Tagovailoa was unconscious after suffering a head injury during a Sept. 29 game.
