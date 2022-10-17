PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what’s ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh’s season spiraling downward. The coach who loves to point out there’s nothing “mystical” about the game he’s dedicated his life to might want to reconsider that stance after one of the more trying weeks of his 16-year tenure. How else to explain a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay and Tom Brady on Sunday, which ended a four-game losing streak and offered something akin to hope, an element that threatened to disappear following the franchise’s worst loss since 1989 the week before at Buffalo?

