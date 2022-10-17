ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Associated Press

Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what’s ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh’s season spiraling downward. The coach who loves to point out there’s nothing “mystical” about the game he’s dedicated his life to might want to reconsider that stance after one of the more trying weeks of his 16-year tenure. How else to explain a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay and Tom Brady on Sunday, which ended a four-game losing streak and offered something akin to hope, an element that threatened to disappear following the franchise’s worst loss since 1989 the week before at Buffalo?
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/20/22)

It is Thursday, October 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are bruised and banged up but preparing for the Week 7 Baltimore game this weekend. The injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Wednesday Injury Report. The Browns and Ravens are evenly matched because...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Expected To Play In Week 7, As He Looks Forward To “Nostalgic” Return To Miami

Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary held up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. They did so without their top three cornerbacks and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick . Tre Norwood stepped into Fitzpatrick’s role at free safety and did admirably well. Now, it appears as if the team will get Fitzpatrick back this weekend from his nagging knee injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can't remember what happened after brutal hit

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he does not remember the moments immediately after he was hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou during a game last month. Tagovailoa addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since the Sept. 29 incident, giving insight into the frightening hit that...
Yardbarker

Amani Oruwariye: 'It Hurt Me To My Core' Not Playing

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Coming off of a career-best season, the expectations were higher entering 2022, as Oruwariye recorded six interceptions in 2021. During training camp, the coaching staff had levied expectations that the 26-year-old defensive back would work toward...
DETROIT, MI

