Meck County sergeant fired after being arrested on domestic violence-related charges

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A former sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for an assault on a female, deputies said. He was fired by the sheriff’s office Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Sean Dunne’s arrest stemmed from a domestic violence incident that happened early Sunday morning.

That day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a domestic violence call at Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. No one was arrested at the house, but an arrest warrant was issued later for Dunne, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunne started working with MCSO in 2012 and was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2021.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden released a statement about his arrest.

“We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community,” said Gary McFadden. “It’s our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct.”

Dunne remains in custody and had a court appearance Monday morning.

