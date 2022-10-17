Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
Carson animal shelter spared panleukopenia outbreak
The Carson City animal shelter has seen no outbreak of feline panleukopenia despite the virus affecting the Nevada Humane Society’s Reno facility. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday the NHS facility in Reno suspended intakes of cats and kittens after more than 50 felines showed symptoms over a number of weeks. Eleven have died from the disease, and many are still in isolation, according to the Reno newspaper.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
mynews4.com
One-of-a-kind service dog training for veterans coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service dog training program whose goal is to empower veterans to lead more independent and fulfilling lives in coming to northern Nevada. Liberty Dogs, which was made possible by the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, will serve veterans from...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
Elko Daily Free Press
Saddle-started wild horses adopted
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on Oct. 8. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd...
KOLO TV Reno
Lee House fire determined to be accidental
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at the historic Lee House has been determined to be accidental, according to Carson City Fire officials. Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon says the fire was caused by a commercial coffee pot being left on. The blaze broke out in the early...
KOLO TV Reno
Number of vulnerable youth continues to rise in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House is a shelter for youth in Reno and the amount of people using their services is increasing. “The needs are definitely rising,” said Joanna Ramos, Children’s Cabinet Safe Place Coordinator. Last year, Eddy House served 374 youth and this year, they expect...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
2news.com
Two people found dead in home near Stead identified by Medical Examiner
Reno Police say two people were found dead in a home near Stead Saturday night. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says Evelyn Iverson, 54, died by homicide and Eugene Iverson, 81, died by suicide. At around 8:08 p.m. Saturday, October 15, officers with the Reno Police Department were dispatched...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
mynews4.com
Palisades Tahoe commemorates one year since renaming ski resort
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif (News 4 & FOX 11) — Palisades Tahoe is commemorating one year since renaming its ski resort by hosting a panel with the Washoe Tribe before Indigenous People's Day. Palisades Tahoe was previously known as Squaw, which is a derogatory slur used for indigenous women. The...
nnbw.com
Panera Bread opens doors in south Carson
Panera Bread opened its first full-scale bakery in Northern Nevada on Monday, which happens to be in south Carson City next to Chick-fil-A. “We’re very busy,” Jacob Bustos, regional vice president, said on opening day. “Our doors are open, and we’re excited to be part of the community and Carson City.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Upper Tyrolian Trail officially opens above Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Lake Tahoe’s newest singletrack mountain bike trail officially opened Tuesday. Sitting above Incline Village, the Upper Tyrolian Trail features jumps, berms, areas for progression, and natural features. “This project is an example of the great work that’s been going on around Tahoe,” said Amy...
mynews4.com
Non-profits partner with RTC to help at-risk youth
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Several organizations are coming together to help vulnerable children in the Northern Nevada community. The Eddy House is now partnering with The Children's Cabinet, a non-profit organization that manages Safe Place. The Safe Place Program has 59 walk-up sites and 120 mobile sites that are safe havens for at-risk youth.
mynews4.com
Five escape trailer fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — Five people escaped their home safely after a fire broke out in Sun Valley Monday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home just before noon on Monday in the area of E. 1st Ave. and Carol Drive. Authorities said clutter...
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
KOLO TV Reno
Two people found dead in home north of Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people have been found dead inside a North Valleys. It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way. Police say two people were found dead inside the home and a death investigation is underway. No other details about...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating missing teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Anthony Sainz who was last seen Friday morning. According to authorities, Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School the morning of October 14. He...
Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle
Policy, politics and progressive commentary She struts across the stage like a rock star, music blaring in the background, camera in hand taking video of the crowd. “Who’s ready to bring the fire to Douglas County?” she yells. The crowd cheers. “Smells like a red wave.” But Republican candidate for attorney general Sigal Chattah is no rock star. Her greatest […] The post Chattah, Ford make closing arguments in contentious battle appeared first on Nevada Current.
