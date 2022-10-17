Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Killswitch Engage announce holiday shows with Unearth and Rivers of Nihil
Metalcore lifers Killswitch Engage have announced a round of holiday shows in the Northeast with support from Unearth, Rivers of Nihil, and one more opener TBA. Vocalist Jesse Leach says:. It's been a while since we've been able to do a holiday show so let's fix that. We are stoked...
brooklynvegan.com
Blondshell shares new single “Cartoon Earthquake,” announces NYC show
NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum has been releasing singles that she worked on with Yves Rothman as Blondshell over the past few months, and the latest of those is "Cartoon Earthquake," which is out as a Spotify Single. The song "is about the uncertainty that comes with falling in love," Blondshell says. "I wanted the earthquake metaphor to be as dramatic as possible, because in real life I was trying to play it cool. The song is my version of the famously annoying internet question ‘would you still love me if I was a worm?’ but instead it’s ‘would you risk your life and jump over a crack in the ground to be with me?’" Hear it below.
brooklynvegan.com
Eugene Mirman teams with Sub Pop for new comedy label, throwing Brooklyn launch party
Eugene Mirman, along with Julie Smith Clem, started Brooklyn comedy night Pretty Good Friends back in the '00s, which then led to the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival that ran 2008-2017. They've now started a comedy label, PGH Records, in partnership with Sub Pop. "One of the most exciting things about...
brooklynvegan.com
Kiki & Herb reuniting for holiday tour
Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below. The...
brooklynvegan.com
DOC NYC film fest 2022 lineup: Elephant 6, Judee Sill, Lee Fields, Ennio Morricone, more
The 2022 edition of the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, runs November 9 - 27 at theaters IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea, as well as online. There over 200 films this year, including 29 World Premieres and 27 US premieres. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
Broken Social Scene brought out Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman in NYC to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl”
Broken Social Scene wrapped up their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot it In People on Sunday night (10/16) in NYC, with the second of two Webster Hall shows. They had a couple very special guests for the final song of the night, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl." They first brought out Tracey Ullman, the comedian and actress who had a hit in 1982 with "They Don't Know." Midway through the song, though, Tracey could be seen gesturing to someone off stage, urging them to come out, and that was Meryl Streep.
brooklynvegan.com
Kurt Vile supports Senate candidate John Fetterman with campaign email; Dave Matthews playing rally
The midterm elections are less than a month away, and with control of the Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance (not to mention the election of governors in over half of states, among other offices and initiatives), campaigning is getting pretty fierce -- and now Kurt Vile has entered the fray. Pitchfork reports that he's written a new campaign email supporting Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is running against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Comments / 0