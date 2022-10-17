ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Blondshell shares new single “Cartoon Earthquake,” announces NYC show

NYC-born, LA-based artist Sabrina Teitelbaum has been releasing singles that she worked on with Yves Rothman as Blondshell over the past few months, and the latest of those is "Cartoon Earthquake," which is out as a Spotify Single. The song "is about the uncertainty that comes with falling in love," Blondshell says. "I wanted the earthquake metaphor to be as dramatic as possible, because in real life I was trying to play it cool. The song is my version of the famously annoying internet question ‘would you still love me if I was a worm?’ but instead it’s ‘would you risk your life and jump over a crack in the ground to be with me?’" Hear it below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Kiki & Herb reuniting for holiday tour

Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Broken Social Scene brought out Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman in NYC to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl”

Broken Social Scene wrapped up their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot it In People on Sunday night (10/16) in NYC, with the second of two Webster Hall shows. They had a couple very special guests for the final song of the night, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl." They first brought out Tracey Ullman, the comedian and actress who had a hit in 1982 with "They Don't Know." Midway through the song, though, Tracey could be seen gesturing to someone off stage, urging them to come out, and that was Meryl Streep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Kurt Vile supports Senate candidate John Fetterman with campaign email; Dave Matthews playing rally

The midterm elections are less than a month away, and with control of the Senate and House of Representatives hanging in the balance (not to mention the election of governors in over half of states, among other offices and initiatives), campaigning is getting pretty fierce -- and now Kurt Vile has entered the fray. Pitchfork reports that he's written a new campaign email supporting Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is running against the Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy