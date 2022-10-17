Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested on DUI charge after MCSO deputy sees truck weaving back and forth across lane
A 32-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and possessing several controlled substances after his vehicle was observed weaving back and forth across the outside lane near the 3000 block of SW Highway 484. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge pickup...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man arrested for murdering another inmate at county jail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested an Inverness man for allegedly murdering another inmate at the county jail. Brodrick Larnell Houston, 33, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of third-degree murder, and aggravated battery by a detained person upon another detainee, according to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday.
villages-news.com
57-year-old woman in SUV arrested with marijuana in construction zone
A 57-year-old Wildwood woman in a sport utility vehicle was arrested with marijuana after she was found in a closed construction zone. Susan Renee Crenshaw was spotted in a silver Toyota Highlander at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the construction zone in the area of State Road 44 and County Road 229, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The report noted the roadway is closed for construction and clearly marked at both entrances.
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of burglarizing several vehicles in neighborhood
An 18-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of burglarizing several vehicles in a local neighborhood. On April 11, 2022, MCSO received a report in reference to several vehicle burglary incidents, and a deputy responded to the 10900 block of E Highway 318 in Fort McCoy. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the first victim who stated that someone had unlawfully entered his unlocked Dodge Ram truck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff's office on lookout for stolen travel trailer, thieves
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen travel trailer and its thieves. According to the sheriff’s office, the trailer is a white and black 2020 Grand Design pull along RV with a Florida license plate tag of DNSV03, and a spare tire cover on its rear that states “Life is better around a campfire.”
mycbs4.com
One dead, another injured after motel shooting
According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
mycbs4.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting a man at Lawtey gas station
According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested for a shooting that took place at a Fast Track in Lawtey. BCSO says that around 11:21pm Saturday night, there were multiple reports of a male being shot at the store. When deputies arrived, they observed that...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
Iuka Police arrested two occupants of a vehicle following a Monday traffic stop. 27-year-old Erika (Kessler) Williams of Iuka was arrested on a Fayette County small claims warrant. 29-year-old Aaron Williams was arrested on an Effingham County misdemeanor warrant. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man gets life sentence for Newberry assault, robbery
A career criminal was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a violent home invasion robbery involving a senior citizen in Newberry. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was found guilty on Oct. 4 of home invasion robbery without a weapon, burglary with assault or battery, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and petit theft.
alachuachronicle.com
Career criminal sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion robbery in Newberry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a trial, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges resulting from a violent home invasion robbery in Newberry in January of 2021. The victim, a man in his nineties, told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came onto...
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
mycbs4.com
Body camera footage captures voter fraud arrests
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Body camera footage from the Tampa Police Department shows their officers arresting convicted felons for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election. On August 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had arrested 20 individuals for voter fraud. "You can have...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
WCJB
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office to host marriage license, passport events
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events on Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building in Ocala. During these events, the following services will be available:. Processing of new U.S....
