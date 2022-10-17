Looking Back at Red-White Game, Full Photo Gallery

Here's the complete story on Sunday's game at Barnhill Arena will best photos.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jalen Graham scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting, and Anthony Black just missed a double-double with nine rebounds and nine assists to lead their squad to a 64-59 victory at the annual Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, Sunday afternoon at Barnhill Arena.

Nick Smith had 22 points for Team White in a losing effort.

With the game tied at 8-8 midway through the first quarter, Graham scored nine points in a 12-4 run to end the quarter with a 20-12 lead.

Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Anthony Black (9 assists) brings the ball up the court during Sunday afternoon's Red-White game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Team Red kept control through the second quarter and pushed its lead to 15 (5-35) through three quarters. Graham scored seven, Joseph Pinion added seven and Ricky Council IV started the quarter with a layup and ended the frame with a dunk at the buzzer.

In the fourth quarter, Team Red grabbed its largest lead of 17 points with 6:15 left after a pair of Black free throws.

From that point, Smith led Team White on an 11-0 run, scoring nine points, to get his squad back in the game.

A Derrian Ford jumper in the paint followed by a Trevon Brazile 3-pointer and a Smith fastbreak jumper trimmed Team White’s deficit to four (61-57) with 36 seconds left.

Cade Arbogast sealed the win for Team Red with a 3-pointer from the left corner with 18 ticks left.

Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman Recapping Red-White Game (TV-G; 14:38)

HIGHLIGHTS:

The game format was four, eight-minute quarters. In the first half, a 24-second shot clock was used while the traditional 30-second shot clock was used in the second half.

Graham scored a game-high 25 points (10-of-11 FG, 1-of-1 3PT and 4-of-8 FT).

Black had nine rebounds, nine assists and three blocked shots.

Black and Nick Smith Jr., were the only two players to play all 32 minutes (four, eight-minute quarters).

For Team White, Pinion added 12 points (2-of-5 3PT) and Council scored 10.

Pinion led all players with a +15 while Graham had a +14.

Smith’s 22 points came on 7-of-20 shooting from the field (2-of-7 3PT) and 6-of-8 from the line.

For Team Red, Brazile added 13 points with five rebounds and three assists while Kamani Johnson had nine rebounds.

Both teams had 14 assists and nine assists.

The Razorback “bigs” combined to make 20-of-25 shots from the field. In addition to Graham’s 10-of-11 shooting, Mikhi Mitchell was 3-of-4, Makhel Mitchell was 4-of-4 (with four assists) and Johnson was 3-of-6.

Arkansas will take another step in its preparation for the 2022-23 season opener on Oct. 24 (Monday) by welcoming Rogers State to Bud Walton Arena for the first of two exhibition games.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

