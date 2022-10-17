JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The word that best sums up the ETSU football team in 2022?. That inconsistency continued Saturday at Mercer. "I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at that game," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "One, trying to take the positives away — we battled and competed. In the first half, they had like 300 yards and we had 90 but it’s a one possession game. We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there."

