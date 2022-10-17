ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wcyb.com

Five area teams ranked in Week 10 Tennessee AP Football Poll

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1. Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1. Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1. Division I – Class 3A. SchoolRecordPointsPrv. 1. Alcoa (12)7-11201. 2. East Nashville8-01052. 3. Covington7-1993.
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

ETSU still looking to find offensive consistency

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The word that best sums up the ETSU football team in 2022?. That inconsistency continued Saturday at Mercer. "I told our staff this morning that there’s a few different ways we could look at that game," said ETSU head coach George Quarles. "One, trying to take the positives away — we battled and competed. In the first half, they had like 300 yards and we had 90 but it’s a one possession game. We cut it to 38-33 and we feel like we had a really good chance right there."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Senate - Third District

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Rusty Crowe has been in the Tennessee Senate for more than 30 years, and November 8, he’s facing opposition for the first time in a decade, from Democrat Kate Craig. Crowe, a Republican, is our region’s longest-serving member in the general assembly and is...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Local Tennessee school districts seeing improved graduation rates

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since COVID-19 -- nearly 80 districts have seen improved graduation rates, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. The statewide rate is 89.9% -- of Tennessee high school students graduating on time last year. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andy True says the graduation...
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

TWRA proposes bass fishing restrictions on Douglas Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bass fisherman in Tennessee may have to change their approach to what they catch and keep starting next year. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed fishing regulations through Nov. 15. Seasonal regulation for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass caught on Douglas Lake are among the proposals. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

New dental clinic expected to come to Kingsport in 2024

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — City leaders in Kingsport made a major announcement Tuesday evening. A multi-million dollar clinic is coming to Kingsport. It's expected to help thousands of students in Northeast Tennessee. Ballad Health, the city of Kingsport, ETSU and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are partnering...
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Early voting is underway in Tennessee

Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee and lasts until November 3rd. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is the second time folks in Sullivan County will now be using the paper ballot format. This allows a paper trail if necessary and will give voters the security of knowing their vote counts.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Dr. Jason Martin to make appearances in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Jason Martin, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee governor, will be making several appearances in the Tri-Cities this week. Monday, October 17 When: 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. What: Downtown Jonesboro Walk Through with Steve Cook Where: Washington County Courthouse, Jonesborough, Tenn. When: 4 p.m. – 6 pm. What: Town […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WREG

Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN

