Rt. 9 in Durham closed for 2 weeks after culvert fails, 17-mile detour in place
DURHAM (WGME) -- There's a 17-mile detour in Durham after heavy rains on Tuesday washed out a culvert. A section of Route 9 will be closed for at least 2 weeks. The closure is between Royalsborough Road to Pinkham Brook Road, which is Route 136 and Route 125 respectively. The...
South Portland City Council split on ordinance to add EV charging stations
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The South Portland City Council is still split on an ordinance aimed at preparing the city to add more charging stations for electric vehicles. “I think it’s time for us to keep up with technology," South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac said. The majority of...
South Portland City Council votes to extend rent control and eviction moratorium
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The South Portland City Council voted Tuesday night to extend an eviction moratorium and emergency rent control for an additional six months. If approved at a second reading on Nov. 1, the rent cap and moratorium would remain in place for an additional 180 days, which would end at the end of May.
Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
Award-winning pumpkin turned into beer fermentation vessel at Saco River Brewing
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- You probably know by now that CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is quite the pumpkin grower, winning biggest pumpkin at the Damariscotta Pumpkin Fest this year. Now that giant one-ton gourd is being used to make beer. It is now officially a beer fermentation vessel. CBS13 Chief...
Portland honors influential businessman by naming section of Congress Street after him
PORTLAND (WGME) – A section of Congress Street on Munjoy Hill will soon pay tribute to Evangelista Donatelli, an Italian American who opened a tailor shop there nearly 50 years ago. The Portland City Council voted 9-0 to support the measure. At the family shop, on the corner of...
Portland School Board approves contract with ed-techs
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School Board approved a new union contract with pay raises for ed-techs. It comes as the district battles a shortage in that position. This is a three-year contract from September 2021 to August of 2024. Those pay raises are retroactive to September 2021 if ratified.
2 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Waterboro
WATERBORO (WGME) -- Two people were killed after their vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a van and a car collided around 7:45 a.m. on Townhouse Road. Deputies say the van was owned by Southern Maine Transportation and was driven by 51-year-old Hassan...
'100 percent preventable:' Maddox Williams' grandmother says DHHS needs to change
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The grandmother of a child who was murdered says DHHS needs to change. Victoria Vose's grandson Maddox Williams was murdered by his mother. A jury found her guilty Tuesday, and Vose says his death was "100 percent preventable." Vose says she had concerns for his safety since...
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
Androscoggin County wants to build dozens of modular homes for homeless
AUBURN (WGME) – Androscoggin County is exploring a new way to house the homeless just in time for winter. Officials want to build dozens of modular houses, kind of like tiny homes, which could be completed in just a few days. There are only a few shelters in the...
Students dismissed from Auburn elementary school due 'smell of gas'
AUBURN (WGME) -- All students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn are being dismissed for the day due to a “smell of gas” in the building. All students and staff were evacuated from the building and were bused to Fairview Elementary School. School officials say parents and...
Augusta Police investigate armed robbery at Camden National Bank
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police are investigating an armed bank robbery. The robbery happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Police say a man walked into the bank, showed a gun, and demanded money. The robber is described as a white man, between 5’7”...
Trial of mother accused of killing 3-year-old Maddox Williams expected to resume Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The murder trial of a Midcoast woman accused of killing her three-year-old son is expected to continue Monday. Jessica Trefethen of Stockton Springs, who also goes by Jessica Williams, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her young son, Maddox. An autopsy found...
Child at Boys & Girls Club asks LePage about his opinion on abortion
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's Republican candidate for governor, former Governor Paul LePage, paid a visit to the Boys and Girls Club in Portland on Monday. The group says it was a chance for LePage to tour the clubhouse and learn about the programs offered. After the tour, the kids got...
Maine Mariners ready to set sail
After a successful preseason sweep over the Worcester Railers, the Maine Mariners will open the regular season this Friday night against the Lions in Quebec. The two teams will then head south for games in Portland on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. This will mark the 4th season for the...
How one of Maine's fastest-growing communities is getting ready for Election Day
WINDHAM (WGME) -- We are now three weeks from Election Day, and in Maine, there are a number of key races, including the governor's office. Windham is one of the fastest-growing communities in Maine right now. It is also a community that comes out to vote in huge numbers. In...
UNE students get real-world experience as edtechs in local classrooms
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new program at the University of New England aims to tackle the severe edtech shortage across the state. Every Wednesday, sophomore Mackenzie Bates trades her UNE classroom for one at Biddeford Primary School. “You never know what you're going to do and it's kind of based...
