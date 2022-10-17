ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland School Board approves contract with ed-techs

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School Board approved a new union contract with pay raises for ed-techs. It comes as the district battles a shortage in that position. This is a three-year contract from September 2021 to August of 2024. Those pay raises are retroactive to September 2021 if ratified.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

2 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Waterboro

WATERBORO (WGME) -- Two people were killed after their vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. The York County Sheriff’s Office says a van and a car collided around 7:45 a.m. on Townhouse Road. Deputies say the van was owned by Southern Maine Transportation and was driven by 51-year-old Hassan...
WATERBORO, ME
WGME

Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Students dismissed from Auburn elementary school due 'smell of gas'

AUBURN (WGME) -- All students at Park Avenue Elementary School in Auburn are being dismissed for the day due to a “smell of gas” in the building. All students and staff were evacuated from the building and were bused to Fairview Elementary School. School officials say parents and...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Augusta Police investigate armed robbery at Camden National Bank

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Augusta Police are investigating an armed bank robbery. The robbery happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Police say a man walked into the bank, showed a gun, and demanded money. The robber is described as a white man, between 5’7”...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Maine Mariners ready to set sail

After a successful preseason sweep over the Worcester Railers, the Maine Mariners will open the regular season this Friday night against the Lions in Quebec. The two teams will then head south for games in Portland on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. This will mark the 4th season for the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

UNE students get real-world experience as edtechs in local classrooms

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new program at the University of New England aims to tackle the severe edtech shortage across the state. Every Wednesday, sophomore Mackenzie Bates trades her UNE classroom for one at Biddeford Primary School. “You never know what you're going to do and it's kind of based...
BIDDEFORD, ME

