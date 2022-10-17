Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Orphaned before the age of 10, Sandra keeps fierce spirit alive as she awaits a forever family
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Browsing the wide selection of games at Boards and Bites Cafe in Tyler, Sandra, 14, took very little time landing on the game of Life. She confidently set up the board, spinner and all it’s pieces while briefly explaining the rules to us with a kind and fierce demeanor.
KLTV
Player spotlight: Kenden Pauley of Tyler Legacy
"The prior mayor and the prior people, they were doing a great job and they were doing the best that they could. But it was a little bit choppy and it was a very large rate increase very suddenly in the middle of a drought." says current Murchison Mayor Alisa Griffis. And when Griffis stepped in, she saw the need to make that change for the community.
KLTV
Two non-profits support veterans with practical gifts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With all else that is concerning these days, two non-profit groups join together to give back to veterans for their service. Through simple gifts, the groups hoped to help veterans with the struggle to overcome mental and physical scars. The gifts were things familiar to them:...
KLTV
Chip Hale with Reel East Texas Film Festival gives in-depth look at festival submissions
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
KLTV
Upshur County Clerk Catching Up
KLTV
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge
Man accused in death of Smith County deputy indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was initially arrested and charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle. However, the Smith County grand jury has increased the charge to manslaughter. KEDCO Grant For Sports Improvements. Updated: 2 hours...
KLTV
Smith County considers bringing in consulting group to find bottlenecks in judicial process
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Where are the bottlenecks in Smith County’s judicial process? it’s a question county leaders hope to answer by bringing in an outside consulting group, tasked with looking at things like the amount of time inmates are spending in jail both before and after trial.
KLTV
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
KLTV
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two
Over 70 districts and more than 300 students are tasting the samples, according to Region 7 Assistant Deputy Director Katie Chenoweth. Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Updated: 3 hours ago. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to...
Obituary – Cassidy Cartridge
A funeral service for Cassidy Cartridge, age 20, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Cassidy passed away on October 14, 2022. Cassidy was born on December 26, 2001, in Denton, Texas, to...
How an East Texas Preacher Beat the Wright Brothers Into the Sky
The turn of the 20th century was a time of technological dreams. The harnessing of petroleum had spawned the automobile, as well as the hope for something greater—powered, controlled flight. All sorts of weird-looking “flying machines,” as they were then called, were emerging from workshops around the world. One of the weirdest arose, perhaps literally, from a pasture in Pittsburg, the work of sawmill operator, inventor, and part-time Baptist preacher Burrell Cannon.
KLTV
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Kilgore’s Isiah Ross ‘hard to break down’
Over 70 districts and more than 300 students are tasting the samples, according to Region 7 Assistant Deputy Director Katie Chenoweth. Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to...
KLTV
Martin’s Mill ISD to hold bond election to meet facility needs of district
MARTIN’S MILL, Texas (KLTV) -A rural East Texas school district in Van Zandt County is holding a $12 million bond election next month. Martin’s Mill ISD says if passed, the bond would be paired with $5 million from the district’s reserve fund and used to improve facilities and increase safety.
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
KLTV
Kilgore sports complex to be renovated with KEDCO grant
Tyler Legacy's Kenden Pauley had a good game in the Red Raiders' loss to Mesquite Horn 24-16. But Pauley is our Red Zone Spotlight Player, because although Legacy is 1-6 on the season, he has a team attitude.
KLTV
Billy Hibbs Jr. named 2023 Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Junior Achievement of Greater Tyler announced their 2023 Hall of Fame Laureate and honored past board chairs Monday morning. Members and volunteers of Junior Achievement, along with third-grade students at Ramey Elementary School, were in attendance for the annual announcement. Billy Hibbs Jr. was named the...
KLTV
Students rate vendors at Longview food service show
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Students need to eat, and if it’s tasty and nutritious as well, everybody’s happy. That’s why Region 7 puts on an annual Food Service Show at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview. And this is one of the few times students get to fill out the report card for adults.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country. According to the CDC, the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S. But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys […]
