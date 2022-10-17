Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
weisradio.com
3 Car Accident-2 Injured
At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
wbrc.com
Major crash causing heavy delays on I-65 SB just before Oxmoor Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash is blocking the right lane just before the Oxmoor Rd. exit on I-65 NB. Traffic is backed up for miles. Please use an alternate route. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ABC 33/40 News
Two injured, one sent to hospital after apartment fire in Ensley
Two people were injured Wednesday night after a residential fire near Ensley, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. One person was found inside the apartment and was rescued before being transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. The second patient was treated at the scene and released. Birmingham Fire said...
71-year-old man missing from Talladega County for 2 days
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two days. David Wayne Kilgore, 71, was last seen about 4:15 p.m. Monday in the area of Jeremy Lane in Lincoln. Police said he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
wbrc.com
Talladega Police need help finding missing man
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
Alabama teen critically injured in drive-by shooting, police say
Alabama police say a 17-year-old was shot Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m., Birmingham police reported. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy critically injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Children’s of Alabama with what police said...
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status
A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
ABC 33/40 News
Experts warn of driving dangers created by unsecured items, rocks
weisradio.com
SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg
Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
ABC 33/40 News
'Hope I don't die': Man describes laying on the floor three hours during standoff
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A Hoover police officer was shot Sunday in the line of duty. The incident happened when officers responded to a shooting call on I-459 north. According to Lt. Daniel Lowe, the public information officer, a driver reported shots being fired at his vehicle. No one was injured at that time.
Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
ABC 33/40 News
Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham
The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
WAFF
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
wvtm13.com
17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
