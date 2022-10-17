ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

3 Car Accident-2 Injured

At Approximately 1:10 PM today (Tuesday afternoon) The Centre PD was on the scene of a 3 car accident that took place just in front of Walmart on West Main Street and Highway 411 in Centre. The accident delayed traffic for several minutes blocking the westbound roadway. There were two people injured. One person was transported to Gadsden regional, and the other to Atrium-Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
CENTRE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two injured, one sent to hospital after apartment fire in Ensley

Two people were injured Wednesday night after a residential fire near Ensley, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. One person was found inside the apartment and was rescued before being transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition. The second patient was treated at the scene and released. Birmingham Fire said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Anniston woman killed in I-20 crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 57-year-old Anniston woman was killed in a crash on I-20 on October 16 around 4:08 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Margaret Martin Greenwood was traveling on I-20 West near the I-459 interchange when her car was struck by a tire that came off a trailer traveling […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Talladega Police need help finding missing man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing 26-year-old man. Nelson Bond’s family has not heard from him since October 5, 2022. The last time Nelson’s family saw him in person was in May of 2022 in Talladega. Nelson suffers from schizophrenia and is not on medication, according to authorities.
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning house fire in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

Woman charged in drive-by shooting that killed bystander denied youthful offender status

A 21-year-old woman accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Birmingham will be tried as an adult, a Jefferson County judge has ruled. Kaylin Sparks is charged with capital murder in the Nov. 28, 2021, slaying of 30-year-old Donnika Sills. The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two women in the middle of Third Avenue North, and ended with Sills, a mother and innocent bystander, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

SUV Ends Up In The Lake At Leesburg

Around 3:15 Sunday afternoon, 9-1-1 Central Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had run into the lake at Leesburg Landing. It appears the driver of the SUV failed to turn before driving of the launching ramp at the landing the vehicle ended up in the channel. He managed to...
LEESBURG, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two men killed after verbal altercation at food truck identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a double homicide investigation that occurred at a food truck have been identified on Sunday, Oct. 16, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Carlos Antonio Stewart, 43, of Birmingham, and Cornelius Quinterryo Kennedy, 23, of Birmingham, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect who allegedly shot Hoover police officer identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A day after an officer with the Hoover Police Department was shot in the line of duty, a suspect has been taken into custody with charges expected to be put against him. Evan Rashad Lucas, 31, of Bessemer, was allegedly shot during an incident where the officer was also shot, according […]
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people shot, killed after altercation outside food truck in Birmingham

The Birmingham Police Department has started a double homicide investigation after an incident early Sunday morning near 3rd Avenue North and 1st Street North in Birmingham. Police said an altercation happened outside the Stay Fresh food truck around 2 a.m. which turned physical and led to gunfire. The truck was across the street from the Empire Night Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
RAINSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

17-year-old shot several times at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after he was shot several times on Monday evening. The Birmingham Police Department says the teen was standing outside of an apartment building on Sunrise Lane when a car drove up. He was shot several times. The teen was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

