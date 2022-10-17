ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Deadly crash under investigation in Huntersville, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others along I-77 in Huntersville Saturday morning. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp of I-77 southbound at mile marker 25, which is Sam Furr Road. Medic confirmed...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have fired head football coach Will Healy. The move comes one day after the team lost is homecoming game to FIU, 34-15, to fall to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday. James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Couple ties the knot at North Carolina barbecue festival

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
LEXINGTON, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Early voting begins Thursday in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins. Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners. There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

More people are expected to vote early this year. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, the number of folks turning out to vote early could break records. Nationwide, more than 3.5 million people have already cast their ballots. And that's ahead of early voting numbers compared to this time during the last midterm election cycle in 2018. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More tolls on I-77? Charlotte leaders discuss proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to add more tolls to Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the proposal would add two express lanes in each direction from I-277...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse

MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
ROCK HILL, SC
