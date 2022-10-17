Read full article on original website
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Clear and cool Saturday night in the Carolinas
Saturday night will be clear with cool skies across the Carolinas. Overnight lows in Charlotte will dip into the 40s.
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Deadly crash under investigation in Huntersville, officials say
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a crash that killed one and seriously injured two others along I-77 in Huntersville Saturday morning. According to the NC Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp of I-77 southbound at mile marker 25, which is Sam Furr Road. Medic confirmed...
'It's sad' | Residents upset over Charlotte project that wiped out dozens of trees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood residents are calling for the City of Charlotte to fix a storm drainage project they say is wreaking havoc on their neighborhood. The $27.5 million upgrade aims to reduce flooding by improving the stream system in the neighborhoods off Central Avenue. However, neighbors say the project has worsened flooding issues and wiped out trees.
High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
Charlotte fires football coach Will Healy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers have fired head football coach Will Healy. The move comes one day after the team lost is homecoming game to FIU, 34-15, to fall to 1-7 on the season. "We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought...
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
FIU scores 34 straight points, cruises by Charlotte 34-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grayson James was 25-of-33 passing for 302 yards and one touchdown, and he added two rushing scores to help Florida International rout Charlotte 34-15 on Saturday. James had two rushing scores, from 12 and 9 yards, in the first quarter and Lexington Joseph scored from the...
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
Couple ties the knot at North Carolina barbecue festival
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A couple said "I Do" at the Lexington Barbecue Festival on Saturday. Donnie Roberts and Kay Gibson tied the knot on a stage at the 38th Annual Barbecue Festival. Instead of a wedding cake, the two shared a barbecue sandwich as their first meal as newlyweds.
QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
Early voting begins Thursday in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians can now cast their ballots as the early voting period begins. Early voting lasts until Nov. 5 and will feature races from the US Senate to local seats like Mecklenburg County Commissioners. There are over 20 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County including Bank...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
More people are expected to vote early this year. Here's why
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, the number of folks turning out to vote early could break records. Nationwide, more than 3.5 million people have already cast their ballots. And that's ahead of early voting numbers compared to this time during the last midterm election cycle in 2018. For the...
More tolls on I-77? Charlotte leaders discuss proposal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss a proposal to add more tolls to Interstate 77, stretching from Uptown to the South Carolina border. The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said the proposal would add two express lanes in each direction from I-277...
Man seriously injured in Monroe trench collapse
MONROE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Thursday when a trench at a construction site collapsed in Monroe. By 5 p.m., rescue crews had freed the man, who was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries. Emergency personnel in Union County spent two hours rescuing...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
'A well-respected figure' | Christian McCaffery's lasting impact through his charitable community work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the football field scoring touchdowns, he was in the Charlotte community making a lasting impact. Early in his career, McCaffrey started a nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation and began using his influence to help others. As...
$50M housing bond back on the ballot to tackle Charlotte's population boom
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's population is booming by as many as 16 people per day, according to city leaders who say the growth is putting pressure on the affordability of housing. "I think it's no secret that we're lacking affordable housing in our city," said Ali Summerville of Ally...
