STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Officials confirm a Canton Central Catholic High School student is dead following a car crash near Toledo Sunday night. According to 3News sister station WTOL, police say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" went off U.S. Route 24 near Key and West Streets and slammed into a tree. Canton Central Catholic Principal David Oates told WKYC the victim is indeed Jacob Brown, a junior at the high school and a member of the Crusaders' boys soccer team.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO