FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
whbc.com
Ruling: Massillon Woman Competent to Stand Trial in Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing death of her grandmother. The ruling on behalf of Danielle DiChiara means a trial can move forward now, with a final pretrial set for the end of the month.
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
WHIZ
Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
These 16 Kent restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
KENT, Ohio - Here are the Kent restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 88 of the nearly 144 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Kent cited were found to...
Canton Central Catholic High School soccer player dies in car crash near Toledo
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Officials confirm a Canton Central Catholic High School student is dead following a car crash near Toledo Sunday night. According to 3News sister station WTOL, police say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" went off U.S. Route 24 near Key and West Streets and slammed into a tree. Canton Central Catholic Principal David Oates told WKYC the victim is indeed Jacob Brown, a junior at the high school and a member of the Crusaders' boys soccer team.
Sheriff looking for help identifying people on security video
The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office took to social media Wednesday looking for help in identifying a few people.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
News 5 Cleveland responds to Ohio GOP press release
We want to share with you that a press release recently was sent to the media from the Ohio Republican Party calling for an “ethics investigation” into News 5 reporter Morgan Trau, and our response.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if its not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
Florida girl, 11, attempts to run away from new Parma home: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Curfew violation, Broadview Road: On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to Broadview Road regarding a young female walking northbound on the street. An arriving officer located the 11-year-old, who said a few hours earlier she ran away from her Parma home. She ended up walking roughly two miles before the...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
Comments / 0