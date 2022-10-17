ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
whbc.com

Ruling: Massillon Woman Competent to Stand Trial in Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing death of her grandmother. The ruling on behalf of Danielle DiChiara means a trial can move forward now, with a final pretrial set for the end of the month.
MASSILLON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Canton Central Catholic High School soccer player dies in car crash near Toledo

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Officials confirm a Canton Central Catholic High School student is dead following a car crash near Toledo Sunday night. According to 3News sister station WTOL, police say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" went off U.S. Route 24 near Key and West Streets and slammed into a tree. Canton Central Catholic Principal David Oates told WKYC the victim is indeed Jacob Brown, a junior at the high school and a member of the Crusaders' boys soccer team.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
AKRON, OH

