cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
Indianapolis man charged in connection with deadly Cumberland shooting
An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into a shooting outside a gas station that left two people wounded and another dead.
Man who swung rifle at officers during pursuit sentenced to 6 years in prison
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to six years in federal prison after swinging an AR-15 at police officers during a pursuit.
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at a House
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home Sunday. IMPD detectives believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott is the man who fired the shots and fled. He was arrested Tuesday on four counts of criminal recklessness. Officers...
Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Video, tips lead police to arrest man for shots fired into Irvington home
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has now been arrested in connection with shots fired into an Irvington home on Sunday. Around 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 16, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received calls about shots fired at a home on North Audubon Road. As FOX59 previously reported, the bullets hit the home of Lance Huffman. He […]
cbs4indy.com
Federal indictment alleges Indy officer used excessive force during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man’s face is now facing a federal charge. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sgt. Eric Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge comes as Huxley faces charges locally over his actions during an arrest in September 2021.
Fishers bank robbery suspect may be connected to more burglaries
Police have a man in custody in connection with a recent armed bank robbery. The investigation uncovered he may be connected to more unsolved crimes.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
cbs4indy.com
Former Henry County reserve deputy faces federal obstruction of justice charge
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A former reserve sheriff’s deputy is now charged federally in connection with a case involving a former New Castle police officer. Adam Guy, 25, faces one count of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors said he “engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere” with an investigation.
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
Arrest made after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper
MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
Docs: Indy convict shoots and kills man during fight over stolen money
INDIANAPOLIS — Less than 72 hours after a man was shot dead on the sidewalk outside his apartment, IMPD arrested the man who they believe pulled the trigger. Milton Porter, 24, was arrested in the murder of Calvin Lawson Jr. at the Parkway Terrace apartments in the 4500 block of E. Washington Street. According to […]
cbs4indy.com
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
