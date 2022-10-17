INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO