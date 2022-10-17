ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at a House

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has been arrested after being accused of firing more than two dozen shots at an east side home Sunday. IMPD detectives believe 33-year-old Zechari Scott is the man who fired the shots and fled. He was arrested Tuesday on four counts of criminal recklessness. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
MUNCIE, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Federal indictment alleges Indy officer used excessive force during arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who was captured on body camera stomping on a handcuffed man’s face is now facing a federal charge. On Tuesday, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Sgt. Eric Huxley with deprivation of rights under color of law. The charge comes as Huxley faces charges locally over his actions during an arrest in September 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Former Henry County reserve deputy faces federal obstruction of justice charge

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A former reserve sheriff’s deputy is now charged federally in connection with a case involving a former New Castle police officer. Adam Guy, 25, faces one count of witness tampering. Federal prosecutors said he “engaged in misleading conduct toward another person with the intent to interfere” with an investigation.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
SEYMOUR, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Albany man found guilty of molesting young children in camper

MUNCIE, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Delaware County jury found a 37-year-old Albany man guilty of five counts of child molestation. Thomas Lee Beall faces between 20 and 50 years in prison for three of his five counts, the other two punishable by between two and 12 years in prison. He will be sentenced on […]
ALBANY, IN
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy