National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Noah Fense 'pops-off' on hip-hop
Rochester rapper Noah Fense's vision for an indoor music festival of art, hip-hop, and electronic music continues with "The Pop-Off! Vol. 3." Rochester rap artist Noah Fense was tired of the hip-hop and electronic music concert scenes. One seemed to blend into another. “It’s the same people every time,” Fense said. “There’s no lights or visuals or art around. Everyone’s just drinking...
RBTL holds lottery for free tickets to ‘Hamilton’
These tickets are for the performances of Hamilton scheduled on November 1 through November 6 at RBTL.
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
Kucko’s Camera: Sonnenberg Gardens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8’s John Kucko took his camera to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua Monday morning.
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York
Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
websterontheweb.com
It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween
A few readers have responded to my call to let me know about especially nice Halloween and autumn decorations, and I’ve snapped a few photos of my own as I’ve walked through the village neighborhoods. I’d love to highlight many more displays in the next week or so, but here’s a sampling of what I’ve gotten so far.
Habitat for Humanity affiliates to join forces
Board members of Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Rochester, Canandaigua and Newark have voted unanimously to embark on a strategic merger of the three affiliates, creating one organization with a mission to serve more families more effectively than any of the three organizations could do on their own. Flower City...
thestylus.org
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022
Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
chronicle-express.com
Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
websterontheweb.com
A quick Mrs. Claus update
I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
WHEC TV-10
Spirit discount airlines comes to the Rochester airport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spirit Airlines will start daily non-stop flights out of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. The discount airline is finally launching the service after several months of delays. The first Spirit flight into Rochester arrives Tuesday night. The first flight out...
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
