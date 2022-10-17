Read full article on original website
New Kean ad slams Malinowski on ethics
Republican congressional candidate Tom Kean, Jr. hammers the Democratic incumbent, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes), over stock trades that have led to an investigation by the House Ethics Committee in his third TV ad of the campaign for Congress in New Jersey’s 7th district. In “He did it,” Kean uses...
Kim, Menendez get new labor endorsements
Two Democrats running for Congress received endorsements from major unions today: Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) got the backing of the New Jersey State Council of Machinists, while the Teamsters Joint Council 73 endorsed Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez for the 8th district. “We proudly endorse Andy Kim for reelection because...
Healey ad says Kim isn’t keeping communities safe
A new ad from 3rd congressional district Republican nominee Bob Healey takes Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) to task for New Jersey’s crime rates, accusing the congressman of standing against law enforcement and failing to protect communities in his district. The ad features a testimonial from Jessica Goralski, whose home...
Two short NRCC spots hit ‘extreme liberal’ Malinowski on high taxes
The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) released two new 15-second TV spots this morning, each of which hits Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) on a similar theme: high taxes. One ad, “Charge,” says Malinowski was behind an effort to raise payroll taxes in 2019; the other, “Workers,” focuses on the major...
Stack anticipates process to fill Albin seat will begin in next few months
The State Senate confirmed two new justices of the state Supreme Court today, but that still leaves the seven-member court with one seat left open: that of former Justice Barry Albin, who turned 70 in July and was required to depart the state judiciary. State Sen. Brian Stack (D-Union City),...
Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Alexander
The political action committee for the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the main coalition of Black members of Congress, has endorsed Tim Alexander in his bid for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Our rights are on the ballot this year, and we need to expand our majorities in Congress and...
Scarinci: Time to End the Senatorial Courtesy ‘Quid Pro Quo’
The New Jersey Supreme Court started its 2022-2023 term with three vacancies. While the 18-month stalemate over the nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter is now over, the practice of senatorial courtesy raises serious questions. How can the same Senate that considers certain political contributions a criminal quid pro quo ignores the “negotiation” that occurs between individual State Senators and prospective judges in their districts?
Senate confirms Wainer Apter, Fasciale, bringing N.J. Supreme Court to near-full strength
New Jersey Division on Civil Rights director Rachel Wainer Apter and Superior Court Judge Douglas Faciale were confirmed today by the State Senate for seven-year terms on the New Jersey Supreme Court, at last addressing a vacancy crisis on the state’s top court that has been building since spring of 2021.
Carol Murphy calls DeSantis a human trafficker, asks Assembly to condemn him
Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy (D-Mount Laurel) wants the legislature to condemn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrant to Martha’s Vineyard, saying the potential Republican presidential candidate is guilty of human trafficking when he put 50 asylum seekers on a plane and sent them to Massachusetts to protest the number of migrants living in his state.
McDonnell taking top post in attorney general’s office; Berns will move to governor’s staff
Two of the state’s top lawyers are switching jobs. Kate McDonnell, the senior deputy chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for nearly five years, will become the counsel to Attorney General Matt Platkin. Platkin’s current counsel, Matthew Berns, is joining the governor’s office as deputy chief counsel.
