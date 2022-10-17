Read full article on original website
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA
“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
Toya Johnson & Robert ‘Red’ Rushed Down The Aisle In Beautiful Cabo San Lucas Ceremony: ‘Finally Got My Fairy-Tale Ending’
Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. The beautiful couple said their “I do’s” amongst family and friends and shortly after the ceremony Toya took to Instagram to share photos from her big day. She captioned one of the photos, “Finally got my fairy-tale ending.”
BET
Toya Johnson And Robert 'Red' Rushing Tie The Knot With A Star-Studded Fairytale Ceremony!
Toya Johnson and Robert "Red" Rushing have officially tied the knot! The lovely couple wed in a lavish ceremony in Los Cabos on Saturday, October 15th. The mother of two shared moments from the fairytale ceremony, looking absolutely stunning in her gorgeous lace and beaded wedding gown. Following the ceremony,...
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
'Southern Charm' 's Naomie Olindo Says New Boyfriend Won't Appear on Camera: 'Relationships Are Hard Enough'
Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo has a new man in her life!. On Friday at BravoCon 2022, the 30-year-old announced she has a new boyfriend. However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships. "I...
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Chrisley Knows Best’s Lindsie Chrisley Reveals New Man 1 Year After Will Campbell Divorce: He ‘Swept Me Off My Feet’
UPDATE 9/28/22 6: 15 p.m. ET. Chrisley’s new beau has been identified as Thomas Mollura, who is a 33-year-old father of two. Life & Style was the first to report the news. Making it official! Lindsie Chrisley went public with her new boyfriend after teasing her relationship for months.
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection
The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
thesource.com
Boosie Badazz Sounds Off on Ye Following Drink Champs Episode: ‘I THINK U ON FENTANYL’
Boosie, at one point, swore off from talking about Kanye West, but after the infamous Drink Champs interview aired, he returned with an opinion. During the now-pulled episode, YE states George Floyd was not murdered by former officer Derek Chauvin. Instead, he was a victim of fentanyl use. The fabricated statement has sparked a backlash against Drink Champs and Ye.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Tags Drake Song After Chantel Everett’s Rumored Romance With the Rapper
Throwing shade? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno tagged a Drake song in a new social media post after his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), was rumored to be dating the rapper. While posting a video that shared real estate stats via his Instagram Story on Monday, October...
Austen Kroll and Ex Olivia Flowers Had ‘Wonderful Weekend’ Together at BravoCon: More ‘Southern Charm’ Revelations
After Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers revealed that they had split, things may be looking brighter for the former couple. “I didn’t properly convey at the reunion just how much this girl means to me and how close that we’ve gotten over the past year and change,” Austen, 35, gushed during the Southern Charm cast’s panel at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, October 16. “She means the world to me. … I’ve made a big effort to change [things] after the reunion. We’ve had a wonderful weekend.”
Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]
Fans are speculating that the two are splitting but Gary shares texts from Cynthia and shares some tea on their situation.
Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Is 'Focusing On Building a Better Life' with Her Kids
Kathryn Dennis shares St. Julien Rembert, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, with estranged ex and former Southern Charm costar Thomas Ravenel Kathryn Dennis says that "time flies" when it comes to her two kids. Speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend, the Southern Charm star shares that her two children — son Saint Julien, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8 — are "growing up so fast." "Time flies," the proud mom says, adding, "they're great." Asked about co-parenting with ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Clarifies If She’s Still “Dating” Whitney Sudler-Smith
There was much to discuss at the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion — from Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green’s breakup to Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen’s falling-out — but fans were no doubt eager to hear about one of the most surprising developments in the show’s recent history: the fling between Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith.
Jill Zarin Flips the Script on Tamra Judge, Says ‘RHOC’ Star Is ‘Thirsty’ for Bringing Their Drama to BravoCon: ‘I’ve Got Receipts’
Not backing down! Jill Zarin flipped the script on Tamra Judge — and called out the Real Housewives of Orange County star for bringing their feud to BravoCon 2022. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that there’s “nothing” going on between her and Judge […]
thesource.com
‘Drink Champs’ Episode Featuring Kanye West Pulled From YouTube as N.O.R.E. Offers Apologies
After backlash online, more discourse, and an apology from N.O.R.E., the Drink Champs interview with Kanye West is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. The removal of the episode was confirmed by Consequence, who stated, “It’s obvious that everyone has NO IDEA who they’re dealing with…”
Craig Conover admits he ‘came in hot’ to explosive ‘Winter House’ premiere
Craig Conover admitted that he had a fiery personality upon entering “Winter House,” because he was still dealing with the “stress” from the “Southern Charm” Season 8. “We had just gotten done filming ‘Southern Charm,’ and it was an intense season,” the reality TV...
