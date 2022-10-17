Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky LakeTravel MavenGilbertsville, KY
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
Related
KFVS12
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
Here’s where Union County traffic checkpoints will be
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — For your safety, you might be stopped by Union County law enforcement agencies in the coming weeks. The sheriff’s office announced twenty-two locations where officers and deputies will be conducting traffic safety stops. “These checkpoints will be utilized to check motorist for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under […]
KFVS12
Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motel turned apartment complex bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues may force residents to leave
PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues. Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
KFVS12
Ky. State Police investigating trailer theft in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trailer theft. According to a release from KSP Post 1, they received a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from Fiber Works Installation about the theft of a reel trailer. They reported the trailer was last seen...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
wpsdlocal6.com
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily
PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints
Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake up Weather: 10/19/2022
PADUCAH — Chilly this morning with highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will warm up as the week goes on.
westkentuckystar.com
ATV crash along Lake Barkley sends one to Nashville hospital
A Sunday afternoon crash involving an ATV along Lake Barkley sent one woman to a Nashville hospital. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was notified by Kentucky State Police about the crash around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found the scene along the north shore of Lake Barkley near Green Road. Deputies...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing elderly West Paducah man has been located
UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police need help identifying theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are needing help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when it's owner went to the bathroom. The bag is a black and brown Fendi bag that contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police searching for missing woman with traumatic brain injury
HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police investigators are searching for a Kentucky woman who has been missing since Monday after she was last seen in Hopkinsville. KSP says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green is from Monticello, Kentucky, which is in Wayne County, but Hopkinsville is her last known location. Troopers...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah-area fall festivities
Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
