UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.

WEST PADUCAH, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO