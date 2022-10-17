Stephen V. Bond, age 79, passed away October 8 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kan. He was born in Salina, Kan., on October 18, 1942, the only child of Paul and Aileen (Patterson) Bond. Steve graduated from Plainville High School in 1960, and then served in the Army from January 1964 to November 1964 when he received a medical discharge. Two years later, he met and married Mary Hannah Page. They were partners in marriage for 56 years.

PLAINVILLE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO